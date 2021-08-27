Howland Opens Library of Things

Items available for adults to check out

The Howland Public Library in Beacon has opened a Library of Things, which allows adults to check out items other than books and movies.

The collection includes binoculars, a garden tool set, STEAM to Go! educational kits, a chess set, a folding electronic piano, game consoles, tennis rackets, a ukulele starter kit, a Victrola record player, kits for crocheting and loom knitting, a tabletop easel, Chromebooks, a GoPro, an interactive pet cat, a scientific calculator, a mobile hotspot and a white noise sound machine, among other items.

The collection was funded by a grant from the Mentmore Fund of the Common Counsel Foundation. The Butterfield Library in Cold Spring and Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison each also have a Library of Things.