The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 13

Bring the Kids Goes Outside

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

A harvest-time tour will cover the Necessary House, Orangery and Spring House and includes a craft. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5-18; under 5 free)

SAT 13

Dia:Beacon Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org

Children ages 5 and older can make art with a practicing artist outdoors in this workshop offered at Common Ground Farm.

SUN 14

Holiday Toy Swap

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Give a toy; get a toy. Drop off gently used toys, puzzles, stuffies, games and books (1 bag limit) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on SAT 13. New toy donations will be accepted for families in need.

WED 17

Sock Puppets

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Materials will be provided for children ages 6 to 9 to make sock puppets.

COMMUNITY

SAT 13

Fall Craft Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D

There will be a diverse group of businesses offering crafts, products and food. Parking is $7. Free

SAT 13

Celebration and Guided Tour

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – Noon | West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave

scenichudson.org/events

The archaeological site within the park has been deemed a national landmark. Join Scenic Hudson for tours and an event honoring the people involved in creating the preserve. Masks required.

SAT 13

Electric Car Show

GARRISON

2 – 3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | bit.ly/garrison-car

Meet locals who drive electric cars, take a look at the variety of cars and learn about owning one.

SUN 14

3-D Model of Proposed HVSF Site

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hvshakespeare.org

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will share a model of the changes it hopes to make on property donated to the company. Register at hvshakespeare.org.

MON 15

Community Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John the Evangelist

31 Willow St.

nybloodcenter.org/donate-blood

Register for an appointment online or to see if you can walk in.

SAT 20

Open House

FISHKILL

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Dutchess Community College

461 Route 9

sunydutchess.edu/gofishkill

Learn about the programs offered at DCC’s new remote campus and find out how to apply for financial aid.

SUN 21

Thanksgiving Candlelight Service

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

Via Zoom | putnamhistorymuseum.org

The 63rd holiday service will feature the readings of historic presidential proclamations with context added about Putnam County’s history, as well as a performance by the Mapletones String Band. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 13

All Together Now!

GARRISON

2:30 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This musical revue, which is part of a global event celebrating local theater, will feature Edie Coleman, James Llewellyn, Tyler Powers, Madison Flagler, Aya Hull, Max Julian, Sadie Macinnes, Elsa Minkin and Emmett Timmer. Cost: $5

SAT 13

The Circus

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

Charlie Chaplin directed and starred in this 1928 silent film that will be presented by the Butterfield Library with live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online. Free

SAT 13

All Together Now!

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

Current and alumni performers from the Beacon Players will sing music from Broadway shows to celebrate local theater. Cost: $15 ($10 students, seniors)

SAT 13

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

The storytellers this month are Brad Lawrence, Anita Flores, Carla Katz, David Lawson, Andy Christie and Cyndi Freeman. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)

SAT 13

The Price

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Jeff Battersby, Michael Frohnhoefer, Janet Nurre and Douglas Woolley star in Arthur Miller’s play, which is ostensibly about the price of furniture. Also, SUN 14, FRI 19, SAT 20. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)

THURS 18

The Birdcage

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

biggayhudsonvalley.com

The Queer Film Series continues with Robin Williams and Nathan Lane starring as the gay parents of a soon-to-be-wed son in a 1996 remake of La Cage aux Folles. Cost: $12

FRI 19

Don’t Look Back

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

D.A. Pennebaker directed this documentary that followed Bob Dylan during a 1965 U.K. tour, when the singer was 23. Cost: $6





SAT 20

The Mysterious Mixup of Hanzel and Gretel

GARRISON

3 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Youth Players — Charles Barreveld, Wyatt Chadwick, Ella Durette, Lilly Ford, Millie Hendrix, Murphy Hendrix, Phoebe Jenkins, Phoebe Krummel, Eleanor Moody, Suvi O’Shea, Zahara Porth, Louise Rauch, Mia Rose Russo, Clara Schimming, Juniper Sizemore and Luna Stracciwill — will perform Kalista Parish’s play. Cost: $3

SAT 20

JB Smoove

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The writer, comedian, actor (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and author (The Book of Leon: Philosophy of a Fool) will perform standup. Cost: $49.50 to $69.50

VISUAL ART

SUN 14

Open House

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

View the Art is Everywhere exhibit and put in last-minute bids for the silent auction. Children are invited to make art.

FRI 19

Holiday Small Gift Show

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also SAT 20. Continues on weekends through Dec. 19.

SAT 20

Dear Young Artist

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. Boys and Girls Club

285 Liberty St.

dearyoungartist.eventbrite.com

Nigerian artist Modupeola Fadugba (below) created an art installation in the club’s empty swimming pool that will be on view through Dec. 18. At 2, 3 and 4 p.m., the Newburgh Performing Arts Academy Dancers will perform Fadugba’s work. Seating is limited. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 13

Basics of Bird Feeding

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Learn how to give birds a safe and healthy experience at your backyard bird feeder.

SAT 13

History Hike

GARRISON

Noon. 332 Snake Hill Road

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The 3-mile hike presented by the Putnam History Museum will include the North and South Redoubts; a guide will explain their role in protecting the Hudson Valley during the Revolutionary War. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

SUN 14

Bill McKibben

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this program organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, David Gelber, co-creator of the Years of Living Dangerously series, will interview the climate activist who sounded the earliest alarms about global warming. McKibben’s latest book, Falter, addresses the issues preventing us from moving ahead in the time we have left to stave off the worst impacts.

WED 17

Medicare Seminar

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn in this webinar organized by the Butterfield Library about how to apply, make changes and explore your options.

WED 17

Work From Home While Traveling

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | desmondfishlibrary.org

In this webinar presented by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, Rob Finnegan will be joined by Owen Pataki to talk about being a digital nomad.

SAT 20

Bird Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for migratory sparrows and other late-season species on this guided walk presented by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: $10

SAT 20

Wreath-Making Workshop

BREWSTER

10 a.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension

1 Geneva Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Use grapevines, evergreens and dried plants to make a holiday wreath. Cost: $25

MUSIC

SAT 13

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

Christine Smith (flute), Christine Johannsen (piano) and Alexander Negruta (clarinet) will perform works by Shostakovich, Arnold, Ewazen and Webster. Watch in person or online. Free

SAT 13

The Best of The Eagles

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will perform all of the Eagles’ hits. Cost: $29.50 to $42.50

SAT 13

KYO Surfers

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Enjoy covers of songs originally performed by the Butthole Surfers.

SUN 14

The Cello Kid |Marianne Osiel

BEACON

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Farmers Market

223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org

Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 14

American Mosaics

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Carl Gutowski (flute) and Ana Glig (piano) will perform three centuries of American music, including a premiere by Debra Kayes. Donations are welcome.

SUN 14

Jazz in the Park

PEEKSKILL

1 – 7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This concert will include performances by CCC Pro-Am Ensemble, Tony Jefferson 2 Guitar Quartet, Ray Blue Quintet and the Kenny Barron Trio. Free

MON 15

Jessica Jones, Tony Jones and Friends

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The weekly jazz performances are back. Free

FRI 19

A Night With Woodstock Festival Greats

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Lisa Polizzi will perform as Janis Joplin and Jingo, a seven-piece Latin rock band, will channel Santana in this tribute show. Cost: $22.50 to $35

FRI 19

Patty Larkin

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The folk-urban singer and songwriter will perform music from her 13th album, Silk Green. The Costellos share the bill. Cost: $25 ($30 door)







SAT 20

Popa Chubby Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The blues-and-rock guitarist is known for his energy and showmanship.

Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 20

Ras Moshe Burnett & Dafna Naphtali

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The multi-instrumentalists will perform music from their debut recording, Fuse Box. Cost: $20 ($25 door)







SUN 21

Salvatore Pronestì

WEST POINT

2:30 p.m. Cadet Chapel | westpoint.edu

The concert organist and director of the International Music Festival of the Pantheon in Rome will direct a program that includes improvisations, transcriptions and symphonic marches. Free







SUN 21

Death & Transfiguration

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The newly formed Orchestra 914, with musical director Russell Ger, will perform its first concert with Schubert’s Death and the Maiden and Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night, and a reading by local performing artist Frank Shiner. Cost: $35 and $50

SUN 21

Alexander String Quartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

In this concert organized by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, violist Paul Yarbrough will join the quartet to perform works by Mozart and Beethoven and 21st-century composer Jesse Montgomery. Cost: $45 ($15, students under age 25)

CIVIC

MON 15

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 15

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 16

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 17

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org