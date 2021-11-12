The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 13
Bring the Kids Goes Outside
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
A harvest-time tour will cover the Necessary House, Orangery and Spring House and includes a craft. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5-18; under 5 free)
SAT 13
Dia:Beacon Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org
Children ages 5 and older can make art with a practicing artist outdoors in this workshop offered at Common Ground Farm.
SUN 14
Holiday Toy Swap
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Give a toy; get a toy. Drop off gently used toys, puzzles, stuffies, games and books (1 bag limit) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on SAT 13. New toy donations will be accepted for families in need.
WED 17
Sock Puppets
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Materials will be provided for children ages 6 to 9 to make sock puppets.
COMMUNITY
SAT 13
Fall Craft Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D
There will be a diverse group of businesses offering crafts, products and food. Parking is $7. Free
SAT 13
Celebration and Guided Tour
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – Noon | West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave
scenichudson.org/events
The archaeological site within the park has been deemed a national landmark. Join Scenic Hudson for tours and an event honoring the people involved in creating the preserve. Masks required.
SAT 13
Electric Car Show
GARRISON
2 – 3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | bit.ly/garrison-car
Meet locals who drive electric cars, take a look at the variety of cars and learn about owning one.
SUN 14
3-D Model of Proposed HVSF Site
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hvshakespeare.org
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will share a model of the changes it hopes to make on property donated to the company. Register at hvshakespeare.org.
MON 15
Community Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John the Evangelist
31 Willow St.
nybloodcenter.org/donate-blood
Register for an appointment online or to see if you can walk in.
SAT 20
Open House
FISHKILL
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Dutchess Community College
461 Route 9
sunydutchess.edu/gofishkill
Learn about the programs offered at DCC’s new remote campus and find out how to apply for financial aid.
SUN 21
Thanksgiving Candlelight Service
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
Via Zoom | putnamhistorymuseum.org
The 63rd holiday service will feature the readings of historic presidential proclamations with context added about Putnam County’s history, as well as a performance by the Mapletones String Band. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 13
All Together Now!
GARRISON
2:30 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This musical revue, which is part of a global event celebrating local theater, will feature Edie Coleman, James Llewellyn, Tyler Powers, Madison Flagler, Aya Hull, Max Julian, Sadie Macinnes, Elsa Minkin and Emmett Timmer. Cost: $5
SAT 13
The Circus
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
Charlie Chaplin directed and starred in this 1928 silent film that will be presented by the Butterfield Library with live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online. Free
SAT 13
All Together Now!
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
Current and alumni performers from the Beacon Players will sing music from Broadway shows to celebrate local theater. Cost: $15 ($10 students, seniors)
SAT 13
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
The storytellers this month are Brad Lawrence, Anita Flores, Carla Katz, David Lawson, Andy Christie and Cyndi Freeman. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)
SAT 13
The Price
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Jeff Battersby, Michael Frohnhoefer, Janet Nurre and Douglas Woolley star in Arthur Miller’s play, which is ostensibly about the price of furniture. Also, SUN 14, FRI 19, SAT 20. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)
THURS 18
The Birdcage
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
biggayhudsonvalley.com
The Queer Film Series continues with Robin Williams and Nathan Lane starring as the gay parents of a soon-to-be-wed son in a 1996 remake of La Cage aux Folles. Cost: $12
FRI 19
Don’t Look Back
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
D.A. Pennebaker directed this documentary that followed Bob Dylan during a 1965 U.K. tour, when the singer was 23. Cost: $6
SAT 20
The Mysterious Mixup of Hanzel and Gretel
GARRISON
3 & 4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Youth Players — Charles Barreveld, Wyatt Chadwick, Ella Durette, Lilly Ford, Millie Hendrix, Murphy Hendrix, Phoebe Jenkins, Phoebe Krummel, Eleanor Moody, Suvi O’Shea, Zahara Porth, Louise Rauch, Mia Rose Russo, Clara Schimming, Juniper Sizemore and Luna Stracciwill — will perform Kalista Parish’s play. Cost: $3
SAT 20
JB Smoove
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The writer, comedian, actor (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and author (The Book of Leon: Philosophy of a Fool) will perform standup. Cost: $49.50 to $69.50
VISUAL ART
SUN 14
Open House
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
View the Art is Everywhere exhibit and put in last-minute bids for the silent auction. Children are invited to make art.
FRI 19
Holiday Small Gift Show
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also SAT 20. Continues on weekends through Dec. 19.
SAT 20
Dear Young Artist
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. Boys and Girls Club
285 Liberty St.
dearyoungartist.eventbrite.com
Nigerian artist Modupeola Fadugba (below) created an art installation in the club’s empty swimming pool that will be on view through Dec. 18. At 2, 3 and 4 p.m., the Newburgh Performing Arts Academy Dancers will perform Fadugba’s work. Seating is limited. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 13
Basics of Bird Feeding
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Learn how to give birds a safe and healthy experience at your backyard bird feeder.
SAT 13
History Hike
GARRISON
Noon. 332 Snake Hill Road
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The 3-mile hike presented by the Putnam History Museum will include the North and South Redoubts; a guide will explain their role in protecting the Hudson Valley during the Revolutionary War. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
SUN 14
Bill McKibben
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this program organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, David Gelber, co-creator of the Years of Living Dangerously series, will interview the climate activist who sounded the earliest alarms about global warming. McKibben’s latest book, Falter, addresses the issues preventing us from moving ahead in the time we have left to stave off the worst impacts.
WED 17
Medicare Seminar
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn in this webinar organized by the Butterfield Library about how to apply, make changes and explore your options.
WED 17
Work From Home While Traveling
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | desmondfishlibrary.org
In this webinar presented by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, Rob Finnegan will be joined by Owen Pataki to talk about being a digital nomad.
SAT 20
Bird Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for migratory sparrows and other late-season species on this guided walk presented by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: $10
SAT 20
Wreath-Making Workshop
BREWSTER
10 a.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension
1 Geneva Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Use grapevines, evergreens and dried plants to make a holiday wreath. Cost: $25
MUSIC
SAT 13
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
Christine Smith (flute), Christine Johannsen (piano) and Alexander Negruta (clarinet) will perform works by Shostakovich, Arnold, Ewazen and Webster. Watch in person or online. Free
SAT 13
The Best of The Eagles
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will perform all of the Eagles’ hits. Cost: $29.50 to $42.50
SAT 13
KYO Surfers
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Enjoy covers of songs originally performed by the Butthole Surfers.
SUN 14
The Cello Kid |Marianne Osiel
BEACON
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Farmers Market
223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org
Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 14
American Mosaics
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Carl Gutowski (flute) and Ana Glig (piano) will perform three centuries of American music, including a premiere by Debra Kayes. Donations are welcome.
SUN 14
Jazz in the Park
PEEKSKILL
1 – 7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This concert will include performances by CCC Pro-Am Ensemble, Tony Jefferson 2 Guitar Quartet, Ray Blue Quintet and the Kenny Barron Trio. Free
MON 15
Jessica Jones, Tony Jones and Friends
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The weekly jazz performances are back. Free
FRI 19
A Night With Woodstock Festival Greats
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Lisa Polizzi will perform as Janis Joplin and Jingo, a seven-piece Latin rock band, will channel Santana in this tribute show. Cost: $22.50 to $35
FRI 19
Patty Larkin
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The folk-urban singer and songwriter will perform music from her 13th album, Silk Green. The Costellos share the bill. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 20
Popa Chubby Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The blues-and-rock guitarist is known for his energy and showmanship.
Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 20
Ras Moshe Burnett & Dafna Naphtali
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The multi-instrumentalists will perform music from their debut recording, Fuse Box. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 21
Salvatore Pronestì
WEST POINT
2:30 p.m. Cadet Chapel | westpoint.edu
The concert organist and director of the International Music Festival of the Pantheon in Rome will direct a program that includes improvisations, transcriptions and symphonic marches. Free
SUN 21
Death & Transfiguration
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The newly formed Orchestra 914, with musical director Russell Ger, will perform its first concert with Schubert’s Death and the Maiden and Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night, and a reading by local performing artist Frank Shiner. Cost: $35 and $50
SUN 21
Alexander String Quartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
In this concert organized by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, violist Paul Yarbrough will join the quartet to perform works by Mozart and Beethoven and 21st-century composer Jesse Montgomery. Cost: $45 ($15, students under age 25)
CIVIC
MON 15
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 15
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 16
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 17
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org