Frank Bugg (1942-2021)

James Francis Bugg, 78, of Beacon, died Nov. 15 while rehabbing at Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Straatsburg.

Frank was born on Dec. 12, 1942, in Montclair, New Jersey, the son of David and Agnes (Walker) Bugg. Following his graduation from Beacon High School in 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He went on to study at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Frank left Philadelphia to work as assistant director of the educational opportunity program at SUNY Morrisville. He later moved to Detroit to work at Focus Hope, where he was assistant director of educational programs, assistant director of the machinist program, volunteer coordinator and event coordinator.

While in Detroit, Frank earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wayne State University. Returning to Philadelphia, he took a position as director of educational programs for the park rangers at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.

Finding a better opportunity in New Jersey, he became the director of education for Atlantic City Youth Build. Finally, after being recruited to become director of the Newark Boys’ Choir, he moved to Newark. Upon retiring, he came back to his hometown to be closer to family and friends.

He was a passionate advocate in Beacon for increasing the diversity of the teachers in the school system.

“I just happened to see some data on there that in 2010 the city of Beacon had 266 instructional staff, and that only five of them were minorities,” he said in a 2016 interview with The Current. “That riled me then and it still does.”

Frank loved good food, people (especially children), golf and life. He was a master storyteller, who could make any story or experience much more interesting and entertaining just by his telling, his family said. If you ever met Frank, you would never forget him.

He is survived by his sister, Rhonda (Rhoni) Bugg and a sister-in-law, Theresa Green Bugg. Four of his siblings, Alfreda (Freda) Price, Mary (Tiny) McKenzie, David Roosevelt (Junie) Bugg Jr. and William HL (Billy) Bugg, died before him.

A funeral service with military honors was held Dec. 2 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the Mary McKenzie Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Rhonda Bugg, 51 Clifton Ave., No. C1811, Newark, NJ 07104.