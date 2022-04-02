Applications Open for Capuchin Summer Programs

Summer Outreach begins June 27

The Capuchin Youth & Family Ministries last week announced the return of its summer programs.

Summer Outreach Week mobilizes middle and high school students, adult volunteers and Friars to serve neighbors in need in the Hudson Valley. The program, which runs from St. Joachim’s Church in Beacon, operates from June 27 to July 1. Ministries include working with children, the elderly and infirmed, and the poor. Registration is $50 per day or $225 for the week and includes meals, transportation to worksites and materials. Registration closes May 30.

The Capuchin Appalachian Mission, from July 9 to 17, serves the residents of Harlan, Kentucky. High school students and adult missionaries provide a construction program to better the living conditions of families; a food and clothing outreach, visits to the elderly and infirmed and a Vacation Bible School for as many as 60 children. The application deadline is April 25.

The Catholic Literature & Arts Summer Program, launched in 2018, is a theater arts camp for elementary and high school students that runs from July 31 to Aug. 6 at Mt. Alvernia Retreat Center and The Church of St. Mary in Wappingers Falls. It is run by a team of Catholic educators, dancers, choreographers, directors, acting coaches, religious leaders and priests and will include the debut of a musical, Jonah and the Prohphettes. Elementary students can attend for half days. An application and deposit must be received by July 11.

For more information, see capuchin.org/cyfm/summer-programs.