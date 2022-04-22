The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 23

Chicken Run 5K

FISHKILL

7 a.m. Sharpe Reservation

436 Van Wyck Lake Road

bit.ly/chicken-run-5k

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 9:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a reading of Jolene the Disability Awareness Chicken and raffle winners will be announced. The run will fund the publication of the book and benefit the Foundation for Beacon Schools.

SAT 23

Shredder Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest

44 Chestnut St.

coldspringlions.org/shredder

Philipstown residents are invited to bring personal and business documents to be disposed of by a certified shredder. Remove paper clips, staples and bindings. Donations are appreciated to support the programs of the Cold Spring Lions Club.

SAT 23

Habitat for Humanity Donation Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | habitatdutchess.org

Drop off gently used furniture and household goods that can be sold through the ReStore in Wappingers Falls to support Habitat’s work providing affordable homes in Dutchess County. See the website for a list of accepted items.

SAT 23

Seedling Swap

COLD SPRING

2 – 5 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

The shop will have vegetable, dye and flower plants, and gardeners are welcome to bring seedlings to share or swap. Leftovers will be donated to the Haldane school garden.

WED 27

Blood Drive

BEACON

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org

Sign up to help address the national blood shortage. Donations are now screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

WED 27

Used Book Sale

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The Friends of the Butterfield Library organized this sale to benefit library programs. Also THURS 28, FRI 29, SAT 30.

THURS 28

Hudson Valley Community Power

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Via Zoom | nelsonvilleny.gov

The Nelsonville Village Board is considering joining a program to provide residents with renewable electricity and better purchasing terms using community choice aggregation. The discussion will include time for questions.

SAT 30

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

KENT

9 a.m. – Noon. Fahnestock Park

1498 Route 301

845-808-1390, x43125

putnamcountyny.com/recycling

For Putnam County residents only; registration required. See website for a list of accepted items.

SAT 30

Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Riverfront Green

peekskillrotary.com

This annual event will have children’s activities, food and drinks for purchase, craft booths and a silent auction. Bring a new or gently used book to donate to the Golden Bookshelf Project. Free

SAT 30

Veterans’ Town Hall

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon. Elks Lodge

29 Overocker Road | dutchessny.gov

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will host. Attend in person or watch on Facebook.

SAT 30

Arbor Day Tree Planting

GARRISON

1 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Jennifer Lerner, an educator from the Cornell Cooperative Extension, will demonstrate how to plant and prune a tree.

SAT 30

Taste of the Valley

PHILIPSTOWN

6:30 p.m. Glynwood

362 Glynwood Road

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

This annual Haldane School Foundation fundraiser will include a silent auction and local food and drinks. Cost: $85 ($100 after SAT 23)

SUN 1

Marathon for Mental Health

COLD SPRING

bit.ly/hub-race

Walk, hike, run or bike 26.2 miles throughout the month and share your progress with the community during this fundraiser for the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. Cost: $26 ($50 per family)

SUN 1

Toy & Comic Book Show

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Dozens of vendors will have comics, graphic novels and figures for sale.

SUN 1

Grazing on the Grass

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Institute | 14 Mary’s Way

csfarmmarket.org/dinner

Enjoy food and drinks from Fresh Company while strolling the grounds during this benefit for the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market. Cost: $100

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 23

Learn Apiculture

BREWSTER

1 – 5 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Learn about sustainable beekeeping in this five-part course.

Cost: $125 each, or $525 for all

SUN 24

Small-Space Gardening

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org

Master Gardener Chris Bonura will explain ways to make an impact in gardens of any size.

TUES 26

History of the Picture Postcard

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

51 Leonard St.

845-831-0514 | beaconhistorical.org

In this program at St. Joachim’s School Hall, a panel of postcard collectors will discuss their favorites and the process of finding, buying and selling.







FRI 29

The Jewish Community of Ukraine and the Current Crisis

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Philipstown Reform Synagogue will host this Holocaust Remembrance Day event with David Fishman discussing how the Russian invasion is impacting Jewish Ukrainians. It will be followed by a discussion with Rabbi Helaine Ettingere.

SAT 30

Civil War Weekend

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Brinckerhoff House

68 N. Kensington Dr.

eastfishkillhistoricalsociety.org

Learn about the all-volunteer 150th Infantry Regiment that formed in Poughkeepsie and included farmer Richard Van Wyck. There will be demonstrations, presentations, building tours and viewings of period artifacts. Also SUN 1. Cost: $5

SUN 1

Wildflower Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Learn about spring wildflowers and how to identify them. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 23

Off Peak

ARMONK

8 p.m. North Castle Library

914-271-2811 | hudsonstage.com

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson of Garrison will star in the world premiere of a new play by Brenda Withers about old flames who connect on the evening commute. Also SUN 24, FRI 29, SAT 30, SUN 1. Cost: $40 ($35 students and seniors, $10 student rush tickets)

TUES 26

Weird Al Yankovic

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The musical satirist will perform as part of his Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Emo Philips is a special guest. Cost: $69

FRI 29

Into the Woods

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will perform the Stephen Sondheim musical that intertwines characters from multiple stories by the Brothers Grimm, including Cinderella, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood. Also SAT 30, SUN 1. Cost: $15 ($10 students, seniors)

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 23

Beacon High Art Exhibit

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

loftsatbeacon.com

The Lofts will host its first show with works by Beacon High School art students since 2019.

SUN 24

Artist Discussion

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Meg Hitchcock will interview Ann Provan and Leslie Fandrich on the final day of an exhibit of their works.

SAT 30

Material Matters

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

Elizabeth Mangini of the California College of the Arts will discuss Giuseppe Penone’s sculptures in the context of aesthetics and the Italian social and intellectual trends of the 1960s and ’70s. Free

MUSIC

SAT 23

Graham Parker

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Parker will perform music from his latest release, Mystery Glue, with Rumour guitarist Brinsley Schwarz. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 23

Virtuosos

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Guest conductor Kelly Corcoran will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic and soloists Max Tan and Yalin Chi in a program that includes works by Bruch and Beethoven. Cost: $40 ($36 members, $15 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 23

Choban Elektrik

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Enjoy Balkan music from this local band led by Jordan Shapiro. Cost: $10

SUN 24

37th Military Tattoo

WEST POINT

12:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The U.S. Corps of Cadets Pipes and Drums, Hudson Valley Regional Police and Celtic Dancers, the West Point Band Hellcats and other music and dance groups will pay homage to the military traditions of pipes and drums. A “mass bands” event concludes the performance at 5 p.m. In case of rain, the show will move to the Eisenhower Hall Theatre. Free

SUN 24

Soo Bae and Mia Chung

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The cellist and pianist will perform a program that includes Brahms’ Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major and Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor. Free

SUN 24

Margaret Vetare and Lindsey Horner

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The guitarist and stand-up bass player will perform.

MON 25

Jon Irabagon Quartet

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The quartet will perform as part of the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

THURS 28

Benefit Concert for Ukraine

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Tom Chapin, John Sebastian, Joe Louis Walker, Annalyse and Ryan and other Hudson Valley musicians will perform, with proceeds benefiting the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America to support displaced children and military hospitals. The concert is being organized by the Garcia family, who last month began a letter-writing campaign to displaced Ukrainian children.

FRI 29

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The roots rock ‘n’ roll band will perform songs from their latest release, Here to Tell the Tale. Jerry Lee opens. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 29

Vanilla Fudge

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Original band members will perform their hits during the Spirit of ’67 Tour. The Albino Love Slaves open. Cost: $35 to $49

SAT 30

David Wilcox

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk singer, known for personal revelations in his music, will perform. Singer and songwriter Jesse Ruben opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 30

The Father Who Stayed

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The concert will feature a reading from the book by Rinde Eckert and Jeremy Schonfeld and songs written by Schonfeld and performed by Eckert, Daniel Rowan, Jen Malenke, Christian Campbell, Kelly Ellenwood, Ryan Dunn, Hannah Cornish and Annalyse McCoy. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 30

The Jersey Tenors

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This opera and rock mash-up will perform classics by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi and others. Cost: $30 to $45







SUN 1

6th Annual Seeger Festival

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Scheduled performers include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, Reggie Harris, the Neverlee Brothers, Rick Nestler, the Trouble Sisters and Sarah Underhill. Donations will benefit organizations that Pete Seeger started: Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, the Beacon Sloop Club and River Pool. Free

SUN 1

Attacca Quartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

The quartet, which won a Grammy for Orange, will perform as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Cost: $40 ($10 students)







KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 23

Poem in Your Pocket Day

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 2 to 12 will read poetry at this open mic.

SAT 30

Fairy House Hunt

POUGHKEEPSIE

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Locust Grove Estate

2683 South Road | lgny.org/calendar

Search for more than 30 fairy houses and other surprises on the grounds at this annual event open weekends through June 26. Cost: $10 (ages 4 and younger free)





SAT 30

Compass Arts Showcase

BEACON

1 – 6 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org

Watch student performances in improv and theater and hear the Rompatom Choir and the Beacon Rising Choir. There will also be an art show, food trucks and a dance scavenger hunt. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10

SAT 30

Claribel Ortega

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The author of Ghost Squad will read from her new young adult book, Witchlings. Co-hosted by Split Rock Books. Registration requested.

CIVIC

MON 25

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 25

School Budget Discussion

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Crowdcast

gufs.org/boe/budget-updates

Register for a presentation by Superintendent Carl Albano.

TUES 26

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

WED 27

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 28

Library Budget and Trustee Vote

BEACON

Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

All registered voters in the Beacon City School District are eligible. Along with the $1.34 million budget, there are nine candidates for three trustee seats.