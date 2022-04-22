The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 23
Chicken Run 5K
FISHKILL
7 a.m. Sharpe Reservation
436 Van Wyck Lake Road
bit.ly/chicken-run-5k
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 9:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a reading of Jolene the Disability Awareness Chicken and raffle winners will be announced. The run will fund the publication of the book and benefit the Foundation for Beacon Schools.
SAT 23
Shredder Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest
44 Chestnut St.
coldspringlions.org/shredder
Philipstown residents are invited to bring personal and business documents to be disposed of by a certified shredder. Remove paper clips, staples and bindings. Donations are appreciated to support the programs of the Cold Spring Lions Club.
SAT 23
Habitat for Humanity Donation Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | habitatdutchess.org
Drop off gently used furniture and household goods that can be sold through the ReStore in Wappingers Falls to support Habitat’s work providing affordable homes in Dutchess County. See the website for a list of accepted items.
SAT 23
Seedling Swap
COLD SPRING
2 – 5 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
The shop will have vegetable, dye and flower plants, and gardeners are welcome to bring seedlings to share or swap. Leftovers will be donated to the Haldane school garden.
WED 27
Blood Drive
BEACON
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org
Sign up to help address the national blood shortage. Donations are now screened for COVID-19 antibodies.
WED 27
Used Book Sale
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The Friends of the Butterfield Library organized this sale to benefit library programs. Also THURS 28, FRI 29, SAT 30.
THURS 28
Hudson Valley Community Power
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Via Zoom | nelsonvilleny.gov
The Nelsonville Village Board is considering joining a program to provide residents with renewable electricity and better purchasing terms using community choice aggregation. The discussion will include time for questions.
SAT 30
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
KENT
9 a.m. – Noon. Fahnestock Park
1498 Route 301
845-808-1390, x43125
putnamcountyny.com/recycling
For Putnam County residents only; registration required. See website for a list of accepted items.
SAT 30
Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Riverfront Green
peekskillrotary.com
This annual event will have children’s activities, food and drinks for purchase, craft booths and a silent auction. Bring a new or gently used book to donate to the Golden Bookshelf Project. Free
SAT 30
Veterans’ Town Hall
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon. Elks Lodge
29 Overocker Road | dutchessny.gov
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will host. Attend in person or watch on Facebook.
SAT 30
Arbor Day Tree Planting
GARRISON
1 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Jennifer Lerner, an educator from the Cornell Cooperative Extension, will demonstrate how to plant and prune a tree.
SAT 30
Taste of the Valley
PHILIPSTOWN
6:30 p.m. Glynwood
362 Glynwood Road
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
This annual Haldane School Foundation fundraiser will include a silent auction and local food and drinks. Cost: $85 ($100 after SAT 23)
SUN 1
Marathon for Mental Health
COLD SPRING
bit.ly/hub-race
Walk, hike, run or bike 26.2 miles throughout the month and share your progress with the community during this fundraiser for the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. Cost: $26 ($50 per family)
SUN 1
Toy & Comic Book Show
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Dozens of vendors will have comics, graphic novels and figures for sale.
SUN 1
Grazing on the Grass
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Institute | 14 Mary’s Way
csfarmmarket.org/dinner
Enjoy food and drinks from Fresh Company while strolling the grounds during this benefit for the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market. Cost: $100
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 23
Learn Apiculture
BREWSTER
1 – 5 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Learn about sustainable beekeeping in this five-part course.
Cost: $125 each, or $525 for all
SUN 24
Small-Space Gardening
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org
Master Gardener Chris Bonura will explain ways to make an impact in gardens of any size.
TUES 26
History of the Picture Postcard
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
51 Leonard St.
845-831-0514 | beaconhistorical.org
In this program at St. Joachim’s School Hall, a panel of postcard collectors will discuss their favorites and the process of finding, buying and selling.
FRI 29
The Jewish Community of Ukraine and the Current Crisis
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Philipstown Reform Synagogue will host this Holocaust Remembrance Day event with David Fishman discussing how the Russian invasion is impacting Jewish Ukrainians. It will be followed by a discussion with Rabbi Helaine Ettingere.
SAT 30
Civil War Weekend
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Brinckerhoff House
68 N. Kensington Dr.
eastfishkillhistoricalsociety.org
Learn about the all-volunteer 150th Infantry Regiment that formed in Poughkeepsie and included farmer Richard Van Wyck. There will be demonstrations, presentations, building tours and viewings of period artifacts. Also SUN 1. Cost: $5
SUN 1
Wildflower Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Learn about spring wildflowers and how to identify them. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 23
Off Peak
ARMONK
8 p.m. North Castle Library
914-271-2811 | hudsonstage.com
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson of Garrison will star in the world premiere of a new play by Brenda Withers about old flames who connect on the evening commute. Also SUN 24, FRI 29, SAT 30, SUN 1. Cost: $40 ($35 students and seniors, $10 student rush tickets)
TUES 26
Weird Al Yankovic
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The musical satirist will perform as part of his Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Emo Philips is a special guest. Cost: $69
FRI 29
Into the Woods
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will perform the Stephen Sondheim musical that intertwines characters from multiple stories by the Brothers Grimm, including Cinderella, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood. Also SAT 30, SUN 1. Cost: $15 ($10 students, seniors)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 23
Beacon High Art Exhibit
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
loftsatbeacon.com
The Lofts will host its first show with works by Beacon High School art students since 2019.
SUN 24
Artist Discussion
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Meg Hitchcock will interview Ann Provan and Leslie Fandrich on the final day of an exhibit of their works.
SAT 30
Material Matters
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
Elizabeth Mangini of the California College of the Arts will discuss Giuseppe Penone’s sculptures in the context of aesthetics and the Italian social and intellectual trends of the 1960s and ’70s. Free
MUSIC
SAT 23
Graham Parker
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Parker will perform music from his latest release, Mystery Glue, with Rumour guitarist Brinsley Schwarz. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 23
Virtuosos
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Guest conductor Kelly Corcoran will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic and soloists Max Tan and Yalin Chi in a program that includes works by Bruch and Beethoven. Cost: $40 ($36 members, $15 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 23
Choban Elektrik
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Enjoy Balkan music from this local band led by Jordan Shapiro. Cost: $10
SUN 24
37th Military Tattoo
WEST POINT
12:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The U.S. Corps of Cadets Pipes and Drums, Hudson Valley Regional Police and Celtic Dancers, the West Point Band Hellcats and other music and dance groups will pay homage to the military traditions of pipes and drums. A “mass bands” event concludes the performance at 5 p.m. In case of rain, the show will move to the Eisenhower Hall Theatre. Free
SUN 24
Soo Bae and Mia Chung
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The cellist and pianist will perform a program that includes Brahms’ Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major and Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor. Free
SUN 24
Margaret Vetare and Lindsey Horner
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The guitarist and stand-up bass player will perform.
MON 25
Jon Irabagon Quartet
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The quartet will perform as part of the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
THURS 28
Benefit Concert for Ukraine
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Tom Chapin, John Sebastian, Joe Louis Walker, Annalyse and Ryan and other Hudson Valley musicians will perform, with proceeds benefiting the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America to support displaced children and military hospitals. The concert is being organized by the Garcia family, who last month began a letter-writing campaign to displaced Ukrainian children.
FRI 29
Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The roots rock ‘n’ roll band will perform songs from their latest release, Here to Tell the Tale. Jerry Lee opens. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 29
Vanilla Fudge
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Original band members will perform their hits during the Spirit of ’67 Tour. The Albino Love Slaves open. Cost: $35 to $49
SAT 30
David Wilcox
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk singer, known for personal revelations in his music, will perform. Singer and songwriter Jesse Ruben opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 30
The Father Who Stayed
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The concert will feature a reading from the book by Rinde Eckert and Jeremy Schonfeld and songs written by Schonfeld and performed by Eckert, Daniel Rowan, Jen Malenke, Christian Campbell, Kelly Ellenwood, Ryan Dunn, Hannah Cornish and Annalyse McCoy. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 30
The Jersey Tenors
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This opera and rock mash-up will perform classics by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi and others. Cost: $30 to $45
SUN 1
6th Annual Seeger Festival
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Scheduled performers include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, Reggie Harris, the Neverlee Brothers, Rick Nestler, the Trouble Sisters and Sarah Underhill. Donations will benefit organizations that Pete Seeger started: Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, the Beacon Sloop Club and River Pool. Free
SUN 1
Attacca Quartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
The quartet, which won a Grammy for Orange, will perform as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Cost: $40 ($10 students)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 23
Poem in Your Pocket Day
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 2 to 12 will read poetry at this open mic.
SAT 30
Fairy House Hunt
POUGHKEEPSIE
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Locust Grove Estate
2683 South Road | lgny.org/calendar
Search for more than 30 fairy houses and other surprises on the grounds at this annual event open weekends through June 26. Cost: $10 (ages 4 and younger free)
SAT 30
Compass Arts Showcase
BEACON
1 – 6 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org
Watch student performances in improv and theater and hear the Rompatom Choir and the Beacon Rising Choir. There will also be an art show, food trucks and a dance scavenger hunt. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10
SAT 30
Claribel Ortega
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The author of Ghost Squad will read from her new young adult book, Witchlings. Co-hosted by Split Rock Books. Registration requested.
CIVIC
MON 25
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 25
School Budget Discussion
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Crowdcast
gufs.org/boe/budget-updates
Register for a presentation by Superintendent Carl Albano.
TUES 26
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
WED 27
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 28
Library Budget and Trustee Vote
BEACON
Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
All registered voters in the Beacon City School District are eligible. Along with the $1.34 million budget, there are nine candidates for three trustee seats.