Beacon Hires Assistant Superintendent

Will succeed retiring administrator

The Beacon school board on Monday (May 9) hired a new assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services.

Heather Chadwell Dennis, who has held the same position with the Hyde Park school district since 2013, will succeed Dawn Condello, who will retire on June 30.

Chadwell Dennis began her career as a speech/language pathologist and special education coordinator with the Arlington school district. Condello, a former school psychologist and Glenham Elementary principal, held the position for six years.