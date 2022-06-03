Current Wins Five State Awards

Recognized for reporting, design

The Highlands Current won five awards among newspapers with circulations of 10,000 or less in an annual contest sponsored by the New York News Publishers Association. The paper has won 22 NYNPA awards since 2017.

Michael Turton was recognized for headline writing for “The Long and Winding Code,” which he wrote for a story about the lengthy process of revising of Cold Spring regulations; Brian PJ Cronin won for distinguished beat reporting for his coverage of the environment and for community service for his series, Hunger in the Highlands; Pierce Strudler was honored for his page design; and the staff was recognized for business reporting for the series, Operation Infrastructure.