No Arrests in Beacon Killings

Police continue to investigate deaths

Beacon police said this week that they have no updates to provide on the investigations into two killings that occurred within five months of each other.

The first was on Christmas Day, when Rene Vivo, 65, a veteran known as “Scout,” was stabbed near the intersection of South Brett and Main streets. He died at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

The second killing took place on May 14 when Lionell B. Pittman Jr., 32, was shot in a parking lot at the Forrestal Heights apartment complex on West Center Street. Beacon police said officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired but provided no further information.