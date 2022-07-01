Bulldogs’ 15U Continues to Roll

Doubleheader sweep followed by shutout

Beacon’s 15U baseball team continued its scorching play in the Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League’s summer season, sweeping a doubleheader from the visiting Fairfield County Captains on Saturday (June 25) and then dominating the Valley Pirates (of Shrub Oak), 10-0, on Tuesday (June 28) evening at Beacon High School.

Against the Pirates, Beacon rode strong pitching from winner Morgan Varricchio, along with starter Jackson Atwell and relievers Liam Murphy, Jack Antalek and Nick Albra.

“Our pitchers gave us a good performance, especially for guys who haven’t pitched a lot,” said Coach Bob Atwell, who was trying to keep his staff fresh for an upcoming weekend tournament. “They all had good stuff and it was a nice combined effort.”

Beacon’s offense was on full display. Derrick Heaton went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in two runs, Mercer Jordan had two RBI, Atwell went 2-for-4 with one RBI, Varricchio and Albra each drove in one run and Murphy went 2-for-3.

Murphy, batting .448 with a strong on-base percentage, has been “on fire” for the Bulldogs lately, said Atwell. Heaton has also been hitting well (.406 and 12 RBI), and is a “big force” in the middle of the team’s lineup, he said.

Mikey Fontaine, who leads the team with 16 RBI, and Jordan Mercer (.367) have also been having a nice summer at the plate, said Atwell.

The team has also been performing in the field. One of its mainstay strengths has been a solid defense, said Atwell.

“We’ve only made 13 errors in 11 games, and that’s pretty impressive,” he said. “The guys are making defensive plays, and we’ve had eight double plays. This is one of the stronger defensive teams I’ve had, and we’re doing it with guys playing multiple positions.”

In Beacon’s doubleheader sweep of the Fairfield County Captains, Anthony Borromeo picked up the win on the mound in Game One, a 9-4 victory, and Jordan got a save. Fontaine and Jordan each drove in two runs in the win.

Beacon picked up a 12-3 victory in Game Two behind the pitching of Heaton. Ronnie Anzovino earned the save while Antalek went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

With 10 wins in 11 tries, Atwell likes the direction his team — which won a summer title last summer, and lost in the championship game in the fall — is headed.

“They had a good year last year, and got to the championship game in the fall,” he said. “So, I felt like this team could do well. And the guys have a lot of confidence.”

The team was scheduled to play in the 10th annual Firecracker Tournament in Hershey, Pennsylvania, this weekend, and returns to face the Lagrange Lumberjacks on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Lagrange Park.