Scheduled in Beacon for Aug. 22 to 25

The 21st annual Beacon Bulldogs baseball camp for boys and girls ages 6 to 12 will be held Aug. 22 to 25, led by Bob Atwell, the Beacon High School varsity coach, and Brian Guillet, the junior varsity coach, and assisted by local high school and college players.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily and costs $100. The deadline to register is Aug. 15; see beaconk12.org/Page/1263.