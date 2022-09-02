Around Town (Photos)

BEACON SETS — The producers of the forthcoming 10-episode mystery series, Poker Face, which will air on the Peacock streaming service, have been filming in Beacon. (Photo by Damon Banks)

GOTCHA — Passersby who enjoy sitting on The Current’s glider bench on Main Street in Cold Spring should not be surprised if 2-year-old Parker Neumann makes an appearance. (Photo by Michael Turton)

HORSE THERAPY — Suzanne Giachinta of Stonewall Stables in Philipstown poses with a visitor on a recent Saturday. The stables provide equine-assisted therapies and activities for special-needs children and adults. (Photo by Patrick O’Halloran)