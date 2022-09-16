Philipstown Hires Climate Smart Coordinator

Garrison resident is environmental advocate

The Philipstown Town Board voted on Sept. 8 to hire Martha Upton as its new Climate Smart coordinator.

Upton, who succeeds Krystal Ford, is a Garrison resident and retired educator who has helped organize electric-vehicle shows, pollinator gardens and recycling events as a member of the Climate Smart Task Force. She also volunteers with the Sierra Club.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation certified Philipstown as a Climate Smart Community in March 2021. The town has pledged to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and promote the use of renewable energy.