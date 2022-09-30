Start Reading Now

October book club selections

Butterfield Book Club

MON 3, 7:00 P.M.

Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Harry Potter Book Club (Grades 5+)

FRI 7, 3:15 P.M.

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 11, 1:30 P.M.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, by Rebecca Skloot

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Kids’ Book Club

THURS 13, 4:00 P.M.

Frizzy, by Claribel Ortega

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Trophy Life Book Club

THURS 20, 6:00 P.M.

Wow, No Thank You, by Samantha Irby

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Beacon Book Club

THURS 20, 7:15 p.m.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle, by Shirley Jackson

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

TUES 25, 3:15 P.M.

The Vanderbeekers, by Katrina Yan Glaser

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Tween Book Club

WED 26, 3:15 P.M.

Spirit Hunters, by Ellen Oh

Howland Public Library, Beacon