Start Reading Now

October book club selections
Butterfield Book Club
MON 3, 7:00 P.M.
Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Harry Potter Book Club (Grades 5+)
FRI 7, 3:15 P.M.
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 11, 1:30 P.M.
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, by Rebecca Skloot
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Kids’ Book Club
THURS 13, 4:00 P.M.
Frizzy, by Claribel Ortega
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Trophy Life Book Club
THURS 20, 6:00 P.M.
Wow, No Thank You, by Samantha Irby
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Beacon Book Club
THURS 20, 7:15 p.m.
We Have Always Lived in the Castle, by Shirley Jackson
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
TUES 25, 3:15 P.M.
The Vanderbeekers, by Katrina Yan Glaser
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Tween Book Club
WED 26, 3:15 P.M.
Spirit Hunters, by Ellen Oh
Howland Public Library, Beacon