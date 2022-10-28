New Trooper from Cold Spring

Among graduates of state academy

More than 200 officers graduated on Oct. 19 from the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy, including Andrew Balducci of Cold Spring.

The ceremony, held in Albany, increased the state police ranks to 4,742 officers. The troopers will report for duty on Oct. 28.

Balducci will join Troop K, which serves Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester and Columbia counties. Other graduates from the area are James Crowley and Mark Siegel of Mahopac and Gregory Candela of Newburgh.