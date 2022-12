Desmond-Fish conducting survey

The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison is asking Philipstown residents and visitors to share ideas for how the library can help make Philipstown better.

To gather input, the library has posted a survey at bit.ly/DesmondFishSurvey, orĀ paper copies can be completed at the library. Its questions cover the collections, building and property and programming and events. The deadline is Jan. 15.