State Announces Grants

Awards to Dia, HVSF and Fjord Trail

New York State recently announced grants as part of its Regional Economic Development Council initiative, including funds for Dia:Beacon, the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.

Dia will use its $400,000 grant for capital improvements that include a facade restoration addressing climate control/energy efficiency issues; landscaping of an area that impacts accessibility; additional gender-neutral and family restrooms; and replacement of the HVAC system.

HVSF was given $750,000 toward creating “a year-round cultural destination” at its new home at the former Garrison Golf Course.

The Fjord Trail received $458,000 to complete restoration of the former Dutchess Manor on Route 9D, including replacement of deteriorating asphalt and bitumen on the mansard roof with historically accurate slate tiles; the repair and painting of exterior woodwork and flashing; and replacing the gutters with historically accurate, built-in gutters.