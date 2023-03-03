Campaign Exceeds Expectations

Beacon business collects products for homeless women

Jill Hilbrenner of Witch Hazel in Beacon reported on Tuesday (Feb. 28) that a three-week campaign called I Support the Girls brought in more than 200 bras and nearly 1,700 menstruation products for people experiencing homelessness. The local goal had been 100 bras and 500 products, she said.

The donations will be distributed by the state affiliate of I Support the Girls.

“I’ve never gotten more phone calls about anything, at any job,” Hilbrenner said. “Some people were forming little donation hubs within their families, people were doing carpool batches, you name it. We got donations by mail and also left at the front door on days we were closed.”