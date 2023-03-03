Howland Library Seeking Trustee Candidates

Election to fill two vacancies scheduled for April 27

The Howland Public Library in Beacon is seeking candidates for two 5-year vacancies on its board of trustees. The election will be held April 27.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old and residents of the Beacon school district for at least 30 days before the election. Petitions can be picked up at the library and must be returned, notarized and have the signatures of at least 25 people qualified to vote in school district elections, by 5 p.m. on March 27.