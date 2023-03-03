Putnam Sheriff to Expand Use of Body Cameras

State grant will outfit jail personnel, specialized patrol officers

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is using a state grant to lease body cameras for jail personnel and “special patrol officers” with assignments such as providing security at county offices.

The Legislature’s Personnel and Audit committees voted last month to accept a $40,000 grant from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services that will fund the lease of 20 cameras, along with software and accessories.

Sheriff Kevin McConville said on Feb. 21 that the funding will cover one full year and part of the second year of a 44-month contract. The county will be responsible for the remainder of the contract, which he said rises from $38,000 in the first year to $60,000 by the fourth.