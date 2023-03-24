Mary Wood (1935-2023)

Mary C. Wood, 87, of Garrison, died March 13.

She was born Sept. 1, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Constance Martin. After graduating from Peekskill High School, she worked at Graymoor and Reader’s Digest before beginning a long career at BOCES of Southern Westchester. She retired at age 84.

She married Raymond Wood Sr.; they moved to Garrison to raise their four children. Over the years, Mary enjoyed being involved in the Continental Village Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary and volunteering at the Hudson Valley Hospital Auxiliary. She also was involved in senior groups in Putnam Valley and Cold Spring.

Mary did a lot of traveling with friends — pretty much around the world — and when she was home, she enjoyed a cup of tea poured from her glass kettle, usually while listening to WLNA.

She is survived by her children: Bernie Schrader (Eddie), Raymond Wood Jr., Stephanie Sackel and Ronald Wood (Nancy); her grandchildren: Heather Baty (Jake), Scott Schrader (Nicole), Lauren Schrader, Brian Sackel, Tyler Sackel, Kyle Wood (Alexandra) and Richard Mascalino (Danielle); and her great-grandchildren: Aurora, McKinley, JT Baty, Alijah Schrader, Tristan Schrader and Colton Wood.

She also is survived by her siblings: Monsignor Joseph Martin, George Martin (Joan), John Martin (Joan), James Martin (Shelley) and Anne Gonsalves (Kenny), and her sister-in-law, Dianne Martin (Stephen).

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 20 at the Church of the Assumption in Peekskill, followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery in Cortlandt Manor.