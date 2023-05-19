James DeGelormo (1928-2023)

James J. DeGelormo, 94, died May 9 in Sanford, Florida.

Born in Cold Spring on July 6, 1928, he was the son of Gabriel and Helen (D’Anastasio) DeGelormo. On Feb. 14, 1950, he married Mary Ellen Bradley. James worked for Metro-North Railroad for 41 years as an engineer. He also belonged to and helped establish the North Highland Fire Co.

He is survived by his daughters, Yolanda Vitek and Cindy Mora; six grandchildren, Michelle D’Agostino, Jennifer D’Agostino, Ryan Vitek and Brittany Vitek, and Gabriel Mora and Marcello Mora; and five great-grandchildren, Katelyn Vitro, Ryder Vitro, Avery Feroe, Hayden Vitek and Ethan Vitek. His wife and six siblings died before him.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 17 at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any local SPCA or dog rescue center, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).