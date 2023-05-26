Electric Prices Expected to Fall

State cites efficiency efforts

The New York State Public Service Commission on May 18 said it expected the average price for electricity paid by residential customers over the summer to be lower than a year ago.

The statewide average supply costs for full-service residential customers from June to September is expected to be $214.81, down 3 percent, the commission said.

The commission cited energy efficiency and system improvements for a forecasted drop in peak energy use in 2026 of about 2,000 megawatts compared to 2016. By 2033, the commission expects peak demand to fall by 6,289 megawatts.

According to the state, a 2,000 megawatt decrease in peak demand is the equivalent of the electricity generated by several power plants to supply 1.75 million average-sized homes.