Start Reading Now

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 1, 7 P.M.
Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause, by Ty Seidule
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected]
Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 13, 1:30 P.M.
The Witches of New York, by Ami McKay
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
TUES 13, 3:15 P.M.
The BFG, by Roald Dahl
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 15, 7 P.M.
Saturnalia, by Stephanie Feldman
Melzingah Tap House, Beacon
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.
Cafe con Libros
SAT 17, 1 P.M.
El Principito, by Antoine de Saint-Exupery
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
History Book Club
THURS 22, 7 P.M.
The Shattering: America in the 1960s, by Kevin Boyle
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 26, 7 P.M.
The Price of Salt, by Claire Morgan
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Trophy Life Book Club
THURS 29, 1 P.M.
The Rabbit Hutch, by Tess Gunty
Winner of 2022 National Book Award
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.