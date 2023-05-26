Start Reading Now

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 1, 7 P.M.

Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause, by Ty Seidule

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected]

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 13, 1:30 P.M.

The Witches of New York, by Ami McKay

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

TUES 13, 3:15 P.M.

The BFG, by Roald Dahl

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 15, 7 P.M.

Saturnalia, by Stephanie Feldman

Melzingah Tap House, Beacon

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

Cafe con Libros

SAT 17, 1 P.M.

El Principito, by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

History Book Club

THURS 22, 7 P.M.

The Shattering: America in the 1960s, by Kevin Boyle

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 26, 7 P.M.

The Price of Salt, by Claire Morgan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Trophy Life Book Club

THURS 29, 1 P.M.

The Rabbit Hutch, by Tess Gunty

Winner of 2022 National Book Award

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.