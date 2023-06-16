Juneteenth Jamboree

Ross Corsair, Photographer

The Manitou School in Philipstown hosted the Bokandeye African Dance Theater on June 9 to celebrate Juneteenth. Members of the Harlem-based group explained each drum and dance and invited students and teachers to participate.

