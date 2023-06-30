Around Town (Photos)

KAYAK CAPE — Many kayakers, like these adventurers photographed June 18, visit the historic ruins on Bannerman Island to see the flowers and blooming gardens tended by 23 weekly volunteers. Visitors also can arrive by a boat that leaves the Beacon dock (see bannermancastle.org).

BILLY BOB ROCKS — Billy Bob Thornton, the Oscar-winning screenwriter and actor best known for his 1996 film Sling Blade, performed at the Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill on June 23 with his band, The Boxmasters, which he formed in 2007 with J.D. Andrew.

HOLD ON ONE SECOND — “Magic Jim” Vagias visited the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring on June 22 to kick off its summer reading program. His audience was delighted.

MUSIC AND POETRY — The CompCord Ensemble from New York City teamed with the Hot Wrk Ensemble from Beacon for a performance at the Howland Cultural Center on June 24. During two pieces, poets presented their work. Here, Robert Ford pauses while reading his poem, “Suicide Barbie,” while Franz Hackl of CompCord plays a trumpet the musician constructed. The bands’ other instruments included saxophones, cello, drums, flugelhorn, flute, guitar and piano.

SHANTIES — Alex Harvey and Jordan Shapiro, who perform as Shinbone Alley, sang sea shanties and ancient street ballads on June 16 at the B House Performance Shack, a rotating series of sites. The audience was encouraged to sing along.