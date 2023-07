SEA CREATURES — The Howland Public Library in Beacon on July 12 invited children to create sea creatures with strips of colored paper, quilling tools and glue.

FRUIT PIZZA — Chef Rebecca Weber hosted a workshop for children to create edible designs at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison on July 15. One child constructed a turtle.

COMMUNITY COOKOUT — Beacon residents held an annual cookout at South Avenue Park on July 15. The event included food, raffles and basketball.