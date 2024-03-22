State sends $100K for Veterans Building windows

State Sen. Rob Rolison, whose district includes the Highlands, said on March 15 that he had secured the release of a grant to reimburse Beacon for the $100,000 it cost in 2019 to replace the windows and window frames in the Veterans Memorial Building.

The Memorial Building, at 413 Main St., was built in 1923. It is home to local chapters of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as Guardian Revival, a nonprofit focused on the mental health of veterans and first responders.