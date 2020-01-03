The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
COMMUNITY
SAT 4
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
PUTNAM COUNTY
All Day
Various locations | 845-270-2979
Part of an international effort, the Putnam County count takes place for its 65th year. Any level of experience and interest is welcome. Contact organizer Charlie Roberto at chasrob26@gmail.com to participate. Donations are welcome.
WED 8
Community Narcan Training
COLD SPRING
7 – 8:30 p.m.
Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub
5 Stone St. | philipstownhub.org
Learn how to save a person from overdosing by giving a safe medication.
SAT 11
Clearwater Sloop Open Boat
BEACON
3 – 6 p.m. Beacon Riverfront
2 Red Flynn Drive
Tour the boat and learn about what happens to it in winter. Enjoy music, hot beverages and bring something to share for a potluck.
SUN 12
Putnam Service Dogs Info Session
COLD SPRING
Noon – 1:30 p.m. Hudson Hil’s
129 Main St. | putnamservicedogs.org
During this free informational lunch, learn about raising a puppy that will become a service dog for someone with physical and hearing disabilities.
KIDS & FAMILY
FRI 10
Putnam County Talent Night
PATTERSON
6 p.m. Patterson Library
1167 Route 311 | 845-878-6121
butterfieldlibrary.org
All Putnam County youth ages 8 and up are invited to participate. Younger children will perform first. Registration is required. Call or visit pattersonlibrary.org to register.
SAT 11
Fei-Fei
BEACON
Noon. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-763-3012
howlandmusic.org
The Classics for Kids series will feature the internationally recognized pianist in a family-friendly program. Cost: $10 adults (children free)
SAT 11
Middle School Night with Lazer Tag
GARRISON
7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618
philipstownrecreation.com
TALKS & TOURS
FRI 10
Full Moon Walk
CORNWALL
5:30 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 | hnm.org
Take a guided hike through the fields and forest under the “Wolf Moon.” Dress appropriately for weather conditions. Register in advance. Cost: $10 adults/$8 children (members $8 and $6)
SAT 11
Marketing Seminar for Artists
BEACON
10 a.m. – Noon. Catalyst Gallery
137 Main St. | 845-204-3844
theresagooby.com/the-blank-project.html
Theresa Gooby, an artist and career consultant, will teach artists how to get exposure for their work. Cost: $125
SAT 11
Winter Gardening
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-278-6738
desmondfishlibrary.org
Master Gardeners will discuss seasonal projects like growing microgreens and pollinator-friendly plants from seeds, and how to support wildlife in your yard. Cost: $15 ($5 children with adult)
SAT 11
Bird Identification Workshop
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Pete Salmansohn will teach families and beginners how to recognize the birds in their backyard. Best for ages 7 and up. Free
VISUAL ART
SAT 4
The Sympathetic Eye
BEACON
2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The portrait photography of Jo Ann Chaus, Janet Holmes, Susan Rosenberg Jones and Paul Kessel will be displayed in this show curated by Susan Keiser.
SAT 11
Donald Alter
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Co-curators Harald Plochberger and Tony Moore have created this exhibit of the late artist’s work in memoriam, including more than 50 paintings, drawings and prints created in his final years.
SUN 12
The Shape-Shifters
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA
1701 Main St. | 914-788-0100
hudsonvalleymoca.org
Artist and art historian Marcy B. Freedman begins a three-part series, Art History with a Twist, that will explore how art confronts human behavior. Cost: $20 ($10 members)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 4
Life is Amazing
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
brownpapertickets.com/event/4476264
Abby Feldman’s one-woman stand-up show includes original songs about her trials and failures. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 11
Met in HD: Wozzeck
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch the Metropolitan Opera House’s live broadcast of Berg’s 20th century opera with baritone Peter Mattei in the title role. Cost: $28 (members $26, children $12)
SAT 11
Artichoke Storytelling Series
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Storytellers Elna Baker (This American Life), Micaela Blei (The Moth Radio Hour), Erin Barker (The Story Collider), Sandi Marx (Stories From the Stage), Mike Cho (Risk!) and Beacon’s own Mike Burdge (Story Screen) will perform. Cost: $17.50 ($20 door)
MUSIC
SUN 5
Open Mic Finals
BEACON
6 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This invitational round will bring together some of the best from the open-mic community. Cost: $8
FRI 10
Molsky’s Mountain Drifters
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Bruce Molsky (fiddle), Stash Wyslouch (guitar) and Allison de Groot (clawhammer banjo) will play roots music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 12
Fei-Fei
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
The Piano Festival begins with Fei-Fei performing a program that will include Beethoven’s Sonata in E-Flat Major, Op. 31, No. 3; Schumann’s Kinderszenen Op.15; Debussy’s Joyeuse Isle, and Rachmaninoff’s Moments Musicaux, Op. 16. Cost: $30 ($10 students)
CIVIC
MON 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 6
Special Meeting: Cell Tower
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
To discuss potential settlement agreement for a cell tower at 15 Rockledge Road. Draft settlement and site plans are at bit.ly/34M13sI.
TUES 7
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 7
County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 7
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 8
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 9
Philipstown Town Board
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Community Center
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com