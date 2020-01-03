The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 4

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

PUTNAM COUNTY

All Day

Various locations | 845-270-2979

Part of an international effort, the Putnam County count takes place for its 65th year. Any level of experience and interest is welcome. Contact organizer Charlie Roberto at chasrob26@gmail.com to participate. Donations are welcome.

WED 8

Community Narcan Training

COLD SPRING

7 – 8:30 p.m.

Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub

5 Stone St. | philipstownhub.org

Learn how to save a person from overdosing by giving a safe medication.

SAT 11

Clearwater Sloop Open Boat

BEACON

3 – 6 p.m. Beacon Riverfront

2 Red Flynn Drive

Tour the boat and learn about what happens to it in winter. Enjoy music, hot beverages and bring something to share for a potluck.

SUN 12

Putnam Service Dogs Info Session

COLD SPRING

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Hudson Hil’s

129 Main St. | putnamservicedogs.org

During this free informational lunch, learn about raising a puppy that will become a service dog for someone with physical and hearing disabilities.

KIDS & FAMILY

FRI 10

Putnam County Talent Night

PATTERSON

6 p.m. Patterson Library

1167 Route 311 | 845-878-6121

butterfieldlibrary.org

All Putnam County youth ages 8 and up are invited to participate. Younger children will perform first. Registration is required. Call or visit pattersonlibrary.org to register.

SAT 11

Fei-Fei

BEACON

Noon. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-763-3012

howlandmusic.org

The Classics for Kids series will feature the internationally recognized pianist in a family-friendly program. Cost: $10 adults (children free)

SAT 11

Middle School Night with Lazer Tag

GARRISON

7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618

philipstownrecreation.com

TALKS & TOURS

FRI 10

Full Moon Walk

CORNWALL

5:30 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 | hnm.org

Take a guided hike through the fields and forest under the “Wolf Moon.” Dress appropriately for weather conditions. Register in advance. Cost: $10 adults/$8 children (members $8 and $6)

SAT 11

Marketing Seminar for Artists

BEACON

10 a.m. – Noon. Catalyst Gallery

137 Main St. | 845-204-3844

theresagooby.com/the-blank-project.html

Theresa Gooby, an artist and career consultant, will teach artists how to get exposure for their work. Cost: $125

SAT 11

Winter Gardening

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-278-6738

desmondfishlibrary.org

Master Gardeners will discuss seasonal projects like growing microgreens and pollinator-friendly plants from seeds, and how to support wildlife in your yard. Cost: $15 ($5 children with adult)

SAT 11

Bird Identification Workshop

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Pete Salmansohn will teach families and beginners how to recognize the birds in their backyard. Best for ages 7 and up. Free

VISUAL ART

SAT 4

The Sympathetic Eye

BEACON

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The portrait photography of Jo Ann Chaus, Janet Holmes, Susan Rosenberg Jones and Paul Kessel will be displayed in this show curated by Susan Keiser.

SAT 11

Donald Alter

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Co-curators Harald Plochberger and Tony Moore have created this exhibit of the late artist’s work in memoriam, including more than 50 paintings, drawings and prints created in his final years.

SUN 12

The Shape-Shifters

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA

1701 Main St. | 914-788-0100

hudsonvalleymoca.org

Artist and art historian Marcy B. Freedman begins a three-part series, Art History with a Twist, that will explore how art confronts human behavior. Cost: $20 ($10 members)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 4

Life is Amazing

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

brownpapertickets.com/event/4476264

Abby Feldman’s one-woman stand-up show includes original songs about her trials and failures. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 11

Met in HD: Wozzeck

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch the Metropolitan Opera House’s live broadcast of Berg’s 20th century opera with baritone Peter Mattei in the title role. Cost: $28 (members $26, children $12)

SAT 11

Artichoke Storytelling Series

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Storytellers Elna Baker (This American Life), Micaela Blei (The Moth Radio Hour), Erin Barker (The Story Collider), Sandi Marx (Stories From the Stage), Mike Cho (Risk!) and Beacon’s own Mike Burdge (Story Screen) will perform. Cost: $17.50 ($20 door)

MUSIC

SUN 5

Open Mic Finals

BEACON

6 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This invitational round will bring together some of the best from the open-mic community. Cost: $8

FRI 10

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Bruce Molsky (fiddle), Stash Wyslouch (guitar) and Allison de Groot (clawhammer banjo) will play roots music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 12

Fei-Fei

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

The Piano Festival begins with Fei-Fei performing a program that will include Beethoven’s Sonata in E-Flat Major, Op. 31, No. 3; Schumann’s Kinderszenen Op.15; Debussy’s Joyeuse Isle, and Rachmaninoff’s Moments Musicaux, Op. 16. Cost: $30 ($10 students)

CIVIC

MON 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 6

Special Meeting: Cell Tower

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

To discuss potential settlement agreement for a cell tower at 15 Rockledge Road. Draft settlement and site plans are at bit.ly/34M13sI.

TUES 7

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 7

County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 7

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 8

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 9

Philipstown Town Board

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Community Center

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com