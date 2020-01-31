Seeger Collection Wins Grammy

mm By |

Named as best historical album

A musical compilation produced to mark what would have been folk singer Pete Seeger’s 100th birthday won a Grammy on Jan. 26.

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, a six-CD collection produced by Jeff Place that was released in May, won for best historical album.

Seeger himself won three Grammy Awards: for Best Traditional Folk Album in 1996 (Pete) and 2009 (At 89) and for Best Musical Album for Children (Tomorrow’s Children) in 2010.

The subjects of the other nominated albums in the category were Kankyo Ongaku, the Woodstock festival, Bobbie Gentry and Vladimir Horowitz.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.