Dutchess, Putnam hosts earned $12.1 million

Airbnb said hosts in Dutchess and Putnam counties earned more than $12.1 million from nearly 69,000 bookings in 2019.

In Dutchess, hosts earned $10 million from 57,700 bookings, and in Putnam, hosts earned $2.1 million from 10,900 bookings. In the seven-county region that includes Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties, Ulster led the way with $31.9 million in revenue from 184,600 bookings.