Magazzino Releases Film About Parade

mm By |

Marinella Senatore leads a marching band down Main Street. (Photo by Alexa Hoyer/Magazzino)

Documents Cold Spring performance from Nov. 6

In November, the Magazzino Italian Art Foundation in Philipstown presented a project by Italian artist Marinella Senatore and curated by the Moody Center for the Arts’ Associate Curator Ylinka Barotto. It culminated in a large-scale public performance in Cold Spring on Nov. 16.

“Made possible through joint efforts of Cold Spring residents, this project exemplifies Magazzino’s commitment to provide a platform for people and creativity across generations, cultures, and passions,” the foundation said in a statement.

On March 26, Magazzino released a 22-minute documentary about the performance, Marinella Senatore and The School of Narrative Dance, Cold Spring, which can be viewed at the Magazzino website.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.