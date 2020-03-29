Magazzino Releases Film About Parade

Documents Cold Spring performance from Nov. 6

In November, the Magazzino Italian Art Foundation in Philipstown presented a project by Italian artist Marinella Senatore and curated by the Moody Center for the Arts’ Associate Curator Ylinka Barotto. It culminated in a large-scale public performance in Cold Spring on Nov. 16.

“Made possible through joint efforts of Cold Spring residents, this project exemplifies Magazzino’s commitment to provide a platform for people and creativity across generations, cultures, and passions,” the foundation said in a statement.

On March 26, Magazzino released a 22-minute documentary about the performance, Marinella Senatore and The School of Narrative Dance, Cold Spring, which can be viewed at the Magazzino website.