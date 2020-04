PROPER SPACING — While visiting her son in Mahopac on March 27, Kay Corkrum of Garrison came across these neighbors having a chat…

While Kyle Good spotted three vehicles practicing social distancing on Indian Brook Road near Constitution Marsh in Garrison.

TAKE A GANDER — Holly Mentzer of Main Street in Nelsonville decorated her “lawn geese” (hunting decoys) in tribute to health care personnel working on the front lines against COVID-19. Drivers are asked not to honk.

Photos provided