5 Questions: Kelly Preusser

Are you worried that, as owner, you won’t be able to do tasks you enjoyed as an employee?

My favorite part of the job is problem-solving: helping customers figure out what product works best, prepping files, staying within budgets, wrestling with machines. It’s what keeps it from being boring. I’m sure that as the owner, I will not lose that part of the job.

How has printing changed since you began working at Grey 15 years ago?

The biggest change has been in the capabilities of the machines. Projects used to take several steps. Now they can just run right on the machine. Not only is the quality great, but the production time is much quicker.

Is there a creative or unusual project that stands out?

We’ve had more than our share from local artists, designers and writers. One that stands out was Ruth Eisenhower’s collection of more than 3,000 photos she took of our customers that was displayed on the walls for many years. It was taken down when she retired more than two years ago, but people still ask about them.

Has the coronavirus taken a toll on the business?

People are still printing, but it has dropped off. We’re open, but production hours are part-time, Monday to Friday, 12 to 4 p.m., and I’m the only person in the shop. Before, customers could just walk in and talk to us. Now, with the storefront closed, everything is done by email and phone. It’s just not the same. Life as we knew it has changed. We are all trying to figure out our “new normal.” That’s problem-solving, for sure.

Are there new directions you’d like to take the business?

Nothing in the short term. Grey [Zeien, who founded the business in 1999] will be here for a while to help me with the transition. I’m sure new things will come up that I will want to try, but with the state of things right now I haven’t thought too far into the future. I know the name won’t change. Kelly Printing doesn’t have the same ring to it!