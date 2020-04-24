State Closes Trails in Hudson Highlands Park

Hikers no longer allowed on Breakneck and Anthony’s Nose

On Tuesday (April 21), the state parks department announced it has closed all trails on Breakneck Ridge, Anthony’s Nose and Mount Taurus (Bull Hill), as well as at Little Stony Point and Indian Brook Falls in Philipstown.

“Due to the physical topography of the Hudson Highlands and the narrow roads that line the approaches to these congested trails, hikers are unable to practice appropriate social distancing,” the agency said in a statement. “The number of cars and pedestrians walking along the high-speed state road is creating a dangerous situation.”

The trails and parking lots closed were at Mount Beacon; Breakneck Ridge, Wilkinson Trailhead and Notch Trail in Fishkill; the Washburn parking lot, Little Stony Point trails, Brook Trail and Indian Brook Falls Trail in Philipstown; and Anthony’s Nose, the Appalachian Trail connector, the U Bend parking on the Goat Trail and the Toll House parking lot in Cortlandt.

In addition, at the request of the Village of Cold Spring, the Haldane school district has closed its parking lot on the west side of Route 9D opposite the football field and tennis courts. The Open Space Institute also closed the parking area at The Chalet, which is located near the southern end of the Breakneck Tunnel, except for police and emergency services, according to Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea. OSI bought the property last month.

Local officials have been pushing the state for several weeks to close the trails and have been doing everything they could to limit parking, particularly near Breakneck.

“Mayor Dave Merandy, Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery and myself succeeded in getting through to the governor,” Shea wrote in an email on Wednesday. “This past weekend was a breaking point. I have never seen such disregard for public health and flouting of the law.

“There has been an uptick in cases here in Philipstown, which I believe is directly related to the number of visitors we are seeing from New York City and New Jersey,” he wrote. “Our only market, Foodtown, was devastated by Monday morning.”