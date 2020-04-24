State Closes Trails in Hudson Highlands Park

Hikers no longer allowed on Breakneck and Anthony’s Nose
On Tuesday (April 21), the state parks department announced it has closed all trails on Breakneck Ridge, Anthony’s Nose and Mount Taurus (Bull Hill), as well as at Little Stony Point and Indian Brook Falls in Philipstown.
“Due to the physical topography of the Hudson Highlands and the narrow roads that line the approaches to these congested trails, hikers are unable to practice appropriate social distancing,” the agency said in a statement. “The number of cars and pedestrians walking along the high-speed state road is creating a dangerous situation.”
The trails and parking lots closed were at Mount Beacon; Breakneck Ridge, Wilkinson Trailhead and Notch Trail in Fishkill; the Washburn parking lot, Little Stony Point trails, Brook Trail and Indian Brook Falls Trail in Philipstown; and Anthony’s Nose, the Appalachian Trail connector, the U Bend parking on the Goat Trail and the Toll House parking lot in Cortlandt.
In addition, at the request of the Village of Cold Spring, the Haldane school district has closed its parking lot on the west side of Route 9D opposite the football field and tennis courts. The Open Space Institute also closed the parking area at The Chalet, which is located near the southern end of the Breakneck Tunnel, except for police and emergency services, according to Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea. OSI bought the property last month.
Local officials have been pushing the state for several weeks to close the trails and have been doing everything they could to limit parking, particularly near Breakneck.
“Mayor Dave Merandy, Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery and myself succeeded in getting through to the governor,” Shea wrote in an email on Wednesday. “This past weekend was a breaking point. I have never seen such disregard for public health and flouting of the law.
“There has been an uptick in cases here in Philipstown, which I believe is directly related to the number of visitors we are seeing from New York City and New Jersey,” he wrote. “Our only market, Foodtown, was devastated by Monday morning.”
Who is in charge of enforcement?
Luckily not the Cold Spring Police.
Finally!
Closing the park seems to be the easy fix for the powers that be, rather than putting in some effort to actually manage the problem.
The move to put the concrete barriers blocking the large parking lot a couple weeks ago at Breakneck only exacerbated the problem they mention above, eliminating the only parking that kept hikers safe accessing the trail. Why not put the barriers on the southbound side of the road and keep the parking open on the north side where it’s wider?
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Cold Spring cop dealing with traffic on a busy day, and am not sure why they’re not more involved. It seems that there should be a coordinated effort between park and police. Cold spring businesses reap the benefits of the hiking traffic during peak season. But now that there might be a little more effort involved in managing this situation, they’re just gonna close the park and turn their backs. It’s a real injustice for all of us local hikers who’ve been utilizing these trails for years.
I salute the local politicians and individuals who made this trail-closing possible, and I believe we will all be safer and healthier because of it.
As an environmental educator and board member of Putnam Highlands Audubon Society and the Little Stony Point Association, I’ve been extremely concerned about the out-of-control situation at Breakneck Ridge for years, and it seems like poor behavior and sheer numbers during this pandemic have been the straws that finally broke the camel’s back.
Two thoughts at this point: The first is that State Parks and other agencies are immediately going to need a strategic management plan to deal with the influx of hikers who do come here and can’t go to their favorite spots. Where do we suggest they go? Fahnestock? Bear Mountain? The Catskills? Who is going to be out there on Route 9D, and online, managing this? And how do we keep crowding from happening at other locations?
Secondly, let’s learn from this so that when the pandemic is over, the absurd and dangerous situation at Breakneck Ridge is finally handled so that all parking along 9D is prohibited, except for small discrete lots set off the road. One or two thousand people hiking at one general location during a busy weekend day seems to me the definition of insanity, or at the very least, a bureaucratic mess of titanic proportions.