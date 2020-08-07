Haldane Names Interim Athletic Director

District says he will serve for about three months

The Haldane school district announced on Friday (Aug. 7) that it has appointed an interim athletic director to serve for about three months while it searches for a successor to Chris Salumn, who is leaving for the Carmel district.

Salumn had been at Haldane for five years. He will be replaced in the short term by David Goddard, who was the athletic director at the Arlington Central School District for 16 years until his retirement in 2016. That same year, he was selected as the Section 1 Athletic Director of the Year.

“It is anticipated that Mr. Goddard will serve in this role for no more than three months as we seek to identify a candidate for the probationary position,” said Superintendent Philip Benante, who came from the Arlington district to Haldane in 2018. “In the coming weeks, Mr. Goddard and Mr. Salumn will work together to effectuate a smooth transition.”

Because of the COVID-19 shutdown, the association that governs high school sports in New York state has delayed the start of the fall season until Sept. 21.