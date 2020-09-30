Newburgh Woman Dies in Crash

Killed when deer thrown into windshield of car

A Newburgh woman was killed on Monday (Sept. 28) by a deer that was thrown airborne when hit by a vehicle going in the opposite direction and struck her car.

The New York State Police said the accident occurred at about 1:19 p.m. on Route 9W in Lloyd. According to officers, a truck traveling south on 9W struck a deer that entered the roadway from the west shoulder. The animal was thrown airborne into the opposite lane and struck a 2001 Subaru Legacy traveling north.

The deer went through the windshield and back window of the Legacy. The driver of the Subaru, Sean Boles, 25, of Washington Township, New Jersey, and his passenger, Toni D’Angelo-Redner, 23, of Newburgh, were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where D’Angelo-Redner was pronounced dead. Boles, her boyfriend, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

D’Angelo-Redner is survived by her parents, David and Susan (Christolon) D’Angelo, seven siblings and her maternal grandparents, according to an obituary posted by the White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday (Oct. 4) from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home, 188 N. Plank Road, in Newburgh.

A 2016 graduate of Wallkill High School, D’Angelo-Redner worked as a sorter for the Caraway Tea Co. in Highland. She loved her Jeep, screamo music, Halloween, Batman, the band Our Last Night, and her dog, Robin, her family said.