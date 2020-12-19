Five Named All-League for Beacon Tennis

It was a season of improvement for the Beacon High School girls’ tennis team, which last week had five players named to the All-League team.

“It was an absolutely great season,” said Coach David Ryley, noting the 4-4 campaign included the school’s first win over Hendrick Hudson in many years. “We’re expecting bigger things in 2021, with eight of 11 players returning.”

Junior Maura Lane (first singles), sophomores Farrah Jaafar and Isabelle Ray (second and third singles) and juniors Emma Sandison and Lindsay Darcy (first doubles) earned All-League honors.

Ryley said his team handled difficult COVID-19 protocols well, and players valued the time together. “We had a lot of cancellations and some quarantines,” he said. “But the whole thing was a blessing. We completed our schedule, had a great time, and the girls — even though it was a shorter season — were happy to be able to play.”

