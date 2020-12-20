Season of Hope

It’s been a rough year for magic, but Santa Claus managed to pay socially distanced visits to the Cold Spring bandstand on Dec. 5 and to Boscobel in Garrison on Dec. 12. The Village of Cold Spring, the Recreation Commission and the fire department arranged for the appearance at the waterfront; Vera’s Market in Philipstown provided the trees and wreaths; volunteers hung the lights; and Ruthanne Cullinan Barr and her granddaughter, Parker Fyfe, handed out candy canes. At Boscobel, the canes were placed on a chain for children to take while Santa waved from the porch.











































