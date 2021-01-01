Top 10 Stories in 2020

The most-viewed articles at HighlandsCurrent.org

1.

Dutchess Has First Case

(March 13)

2.

Dutchess Has First Deaths

(March 27)

3.

Wide Views of Thin Blue Line

(June 5)

4.

Breakneck Fire Contained

(March 9)

5.

Chaos in Cold Spring

(Oct. 16)

6.

After 34 Years, Antique Shop and Gallery to Close

(May 15)

7.

Beacon Prison Virus Cases Highest in State

(April 24)

8.

Putnam Has First Deaths

(April 3)

9.

Whistling Willie’s Closes Its Doors

(Jan. 24)

10.

Cold Spring Man Dies of COVID

(April 10)

