The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

MON 18

MLK Day Virtual Celebration

BEACON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. via Zoom

Enjoy civil-rights, gospel and inspirational songs and a message from Rev. Ronald Perry, pastor of Springfield Baptist Church. The theme is “keep the flame alive” and the webinar, sponsored by the church and the Beacon Sloop Club, will benefit the Howland Public Library. Use Zoom ID 884-4809-2593 and passcode 764436 or call 929-436-2866 with ID 884 4809 2593# and same passcode.

MON 18

MLK Day Family Celebration

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | bit.ly/DFPLmlkconcert

Gwen Laster and Damon Banks will perform a virtual concert. Register online.

SAT 23

Sandy Galef Town Hall

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Via Zoom | 914-941-1111

[email protected]

Call the assemblywoman’s office if you live in Philipstown and don’t receive an email with a Zoom link and phone number to participate.

TALKS

SAT 16

So You Want to Run for Office

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/ddwc-run-for-office

The Dutchess Democratic Women’s Caucus will host this forum for women interested in running for elected office in Dutchess County, or working to get other women elected. Speakers include Elisa Sumner, Rebecca Edwards and Kenya Gadsden. Register online.

TUES 19

Future Forward

POUGHKEEPSIE

4 p.m. Via Zoom | scenichudson.org

A panel that includes Barbara Han, a disease ecologist with the Cary Institute; Stiles Najac of the Orange County Cooperative Extension; Hugo Jule-Quintanilla of Sustainable Hudson Valley; and Vic Barrett of Our Children’s Trust will present its ideas for addressing climate change in the region. The program is being presented in cooperation with Chronogram Media. Register online.



THURS 21

Confronting Racism and Bias

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Hub

philipstownhub.org/events

Register online to join a collaboration of community partners for a listening session. Moderated by Tajae Gaenor of CLUSTER Community Services, Jocelyn Apicello of the Ecological Citizens Project and Danielle Pack McCarthy of the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub in cooperation with the Desmond-Fish Public Library, the Haldane PTA’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and the Garrison School’s Antiracism and Equity Task Force.

THURS 21

Hudson Valley and the Union War Effort

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Mark Forlow, the chair of the museum board, and Michael Barrett of the Burden Iron Works Museum will discuss the role of the iron works and the West Point Foundry in the Union effort during the Civil War. Cost: $10 (members free)

ANIMALS & NATURE

WED 20

Panoramas of the Hudson River

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Sloop Clearwater

clearwater.org

Register to watch the second in a four-part online series by contributors to The Hudson: An Illustrated Guide to the Living River. Cost: $7 (free for members)

THURS 21

Landscaping to Support Biodiversity

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2601 x10

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

The Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and the Putnam County Cornell Cooperative Extension will present this two-part webinar for landscape architects and designers. Cost: $80

SAT 23

Owl Prowl

CORNWALL

7 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

hhnm.org

Learn about owls and their history, meet the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s owl ambassador and take a nighttime hike to call for owls. Registration required. Cost: $15 ($10 members)





SUN 24

Spotting Winter Birds

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Pete Salmansohn of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will teach participants via Zoom how to identify winter birds. Registration required.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

TUES 19

Balancing the Immune System

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Somesh Kaushik will discuss maintaining balance and the immune system using Ayurvedic principals in this virtual workshop.

THURS 21

10 Signs of Alzheimer’s

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

The local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will discuss the benefits of early detection and the differences between memory loss, normal aging, disease and dementia. Email [email protected] to register.

LITERARY

TUES 19

Graphic Novel Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The group will discuss The Contradictions, by Sophie Yanow.

WED 20

Reading with Writers

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Natalie Goldberg will join the group for its discussion of her book about writing haiku, Three Simple Lines.

THURS 21

Fiction Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The group will discuss Everything Under, by Daisy Johnson.

SAT 23

Rae Armantrout and Heller Levinson

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

In this Zoom presentation, Armantrout, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her 2010 poetry collection, Versed, will read from her latest collection, Conjure, while Levinson will read from Seep. Mary Newell will lead a discussion with both poets.

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 20

Learn to Knit

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 can learn the basics.

WED 20

Podcast Workshop

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Middle and high school students can learn all the basics for a podcast series that will launch in February. Email [email protected] to register.

THURS 21

Jennifer Donnelly

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Donnelly will lead an online reading and discussion of her most recent young adult novel, Poisoned, which is a retelling of Snow White. Register online.

VISUAL ART

SAT 16

The Brick Show / RedGuardian / Relics of a False Future

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com

Bright artworks by Brandon Leach and Steven Usher will be on view.

SAT 23

Blue Like an Orange / Games, Guns and Glory

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Elise Church’s still-life and interior paintings will run concurrently with Mison Kim’s exhibition of diagrammatic works on paper.

MUSIC

SUN 24

Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandmusic.org

This four-hands piano performance by Bax and Chung will be livestreamed as part of a Howland Chamber Music Circle series. The program includes Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune and Stravinsky’s Petrushka. Cost: $20 donation

CIVIC

TUES 19

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 19

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 19

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Via livestream

totalwebcasting.com/view/?id=dutchess

WED 20

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

