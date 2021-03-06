Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents in January

Officers responded to 557 calls, including 18 auto crashes and 19 domestic disputes.

Friday, Jan. 1

Leon L. Williams, 34, of Syracuse, was processed on a bench warrant.

Sunday, Jan. 3

After a report of a “suspicious condition” on Main Street, Julian M. Muhlemann, 22, was charged with criminal mischief.

A caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run on Main Street.

Monday, Jan. 4

A Hubert Street caller reported a rabid raccoon in her driveway.

After a call to North Chestnut Street, Anthony D. Quaid, 30, of Fishkill, was charged with criminal mischief and second-degree burglary.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Officers were dispatched to a call for loose dogs. Owners were advised and issued appearance tickets.

A High Street caller reported damage to a fence on his property.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

A caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run on School Street.

Officers were dispatched to a house fire on Ralph Street, where the fire department was already on the scene.

A Vine Street caller reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Dylan H. Reeve, 36, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Friday, Jan. 8

Officers were dispatched when a driver hit a deer on Wolcott Avenue.

City Hall received a call that included a bomb threat. An arrest was made.

Saturday, Jan. 9

A Main Street caller reported being harassed by her landlord.

A Forrestal Heights caller reported ongoing harassment from her neighbor.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

David J. Lombardo, 32, of Marlboro, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Friday, Jan. 15

Officers were dispatched to Green Street for the report of an intoxicated person, who was transported to a hospital.

Saturday, Jan. 16

A caller on Violet Drive reported a sign stolen from her yard. The sign was recovered.

Sunday, Jan. 17

A caller reported being harassed by an individual she had a business transaction with.

A Beekman Street caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run.

Monday, Jan. 18

Tiffany A. Schubin, 35, of Cold Spring, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller reported being harassed by an unknown person via text messages.

Officers responded to a call to check if a resident of Main Street was OK.

After a dispute on Main Street, Julian M. Muhlemann, 22, of Beacon, was charged with assault.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run.

Bryan M. Washington, 26, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly calling 911 and hanging up.

A West Center Street caller reported that she was notified by her bank of fraudulent activity on her accounts.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Wesley A. Sellers, 40, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on West Center Street reported that a vehicle had been vandalized.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Jesse G. Diaz, 47, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Shatoya L. Smith, 23, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

Friday, Jan. 22

A Lincoln Avenue caller reported that her car was vandalized while at a dealership.

Saturday, Jan. 23

A Main Street caller reported that an individual was harassing him.

A caller reported a missing family member who was later located.

A Verplanck Avenue caller reported damage to her car.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Ahmad Qtish, 25, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on an arrest warrant.

An officer was dispatched to Main Street, where two individuals were having a dispute.

Monday, Jan. 25

A Crescent Drive caller reported receiving a letter regarding unemployment benefits that he did not apply for.

Shawn Davis, 27, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant and charged with resisting arrest.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

A Lincoln Avenue caller reported that her dog was attacked and killed by a neighbor’s dogs.

Thursday, Jan. 28

A caller reported an auto crash on Fishkill Avenue involving a pedestrian.

Jelani NE Plaza, 32, of Fishkill, was processed on an arrest warrant.

A caller on South Walnut Street reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run. A suspect was located and issued a ticket.

HOW WE REPORT