Spring on the Way

Will it be a different 2021 from 2020? Warmer weather, a change in the air, and throughout it all, the birds are on the move. Not only a new spring, but renewed hope?

Will the vaccines outrun the new troubling variants? Despite multiple and daily precautions, I caught COVID-19 many months ago and felt lucky, just a few days ago, to see an annual spectacle that has endured for millennia.

More than 532,000 of our fellow Americans died alone, apart from their families, and will never see the magnificence that nature can offer on our planet again. Much gratitude to still be around it witness it.