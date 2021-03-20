5 Questions: Regina Clarkin

Chip Rowe By , Editor |

Regina Clarkin is the co-founder and publisher of The Peekskill Herald (peekskillherald.com).

Regina ClarkinWhat prompted you to found The Herald in 1986?
During the summers when I was attending Marist, I worked at the daily Evening Star. It was owned by a chain in Virginia and they didn’t pay too much attention to it. After I graduated, I went to the editor who had hired me and said, “I want to start a weekly.” He shook his head and said, “There’s not enough money in your pocketbook to do that.” But Apple had just launched its desktop publishing division, and two other people and I got a $7,000 credit-card line and bought a Mac 512K. It helped that The Evening Star was sold in November 1985 and moved to Yorktown [it was later folded into The Journal News]. People were upset. We launched two months later and I sold a year’s worth of advertising in advance.

The Herald closed in 2000 and went away for 18 years. What happened?
I sold the paper in 1999 because I had a little child, which was labor intensive. After a year, the new owner decided he couldn’t make money. I think it was the first time in the city’s history that it didn’t have a local paper.

Nearly 20 years later, you relaunched The Herald online. Why?
I wanted to have a vehicle to write about Peekskill. There’s so much happening that I wanted to cover, and Peekskill is so deserving of having its story told. I spent my own money and set up a website for The Herald 2.0.

You recently held a fundraiser on Kickstarter. How did that go?
I decided it would gauge community support. We asked for $5,000 and 110 backers gave us $7,530. That allows me to pay a reporter, Jim Striebich. He had been working in live events, which of course got shut down by COVID-19.

What has been the most popular story so far?
Initially it was a progress report that Jim wrote about 15 development projects, most of them in downtown Peekskill. That got about 3,000 views. It was surpassed this month by an obituary I wrote for Paul Laubin, a world-renowned oboe maker who died in his studio at age 88. That’s at nearly 10,000 views, and one musician submitted a love letter to her Laubin oboe. Coming up, there are going to be Democratic primaries for the City Council, which has not happened in a long time.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.