Sen. Serino Looking for ‘A+ Teachers’

Will recognize those who kept classes on track

State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, wants to recognize outstanding teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, which begins on Monday (May 3).

Students from Beacon, Haldane, Garrison and other local school districts are invited to nominate a teacher they feel “kept their class on track” during the pandemic and found ways to be creative and engaging in the days of remote and hybrid learning.

Nomination forms, which can be downloaded online, are due by May 3. For more information, call 845-229-0106 or email [email protected]