Beacon Approves Makers Market

Riverfront event will proceed with safety guidelines

The Modern Makers Market scheduled for May 22 and 23 at Seeger Riverfront Park in Beacon will be held but with stricter pandemic-related guidelines than the state requires, city officials said.

The event, which is being organized by Hops on the Hudson, will feature 100 artisans from New York state selling handmade wares. There will be two sessions per day, with a maximum of 500 people allowed in per session. Everyone will be required to wear masks.

All vendors and attendees must either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours, City Administrator Chris White said, noting that the city is imposing stricter controls than it does on Beacon’s farmers’ and flea markets. All attendees must have tickets to enter.

“We’re not just opening up like spring break at Daytona Beach here,” White told the City Council during its April 26 workshop. “It’s a shot for some of these artisans who have been hammered through the pandemic.”

The Dutchess County health department signed off on the plan, he said.