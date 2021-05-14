The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 15
Funminster Dog Show
PATTERSON
Noon – 3 p.m. Rec Center | 65 Front St.
All friendly, leashed dogs are welcome to compete in any of eight categories, including Wiggly Butt, Largest Dog, Smallest Dog and Best Senior, during this third annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs. Register from noon to 1 p.m. for $20 per dog. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 10 and younger)
SUN 16
Toy and Collector Show
NEWBURGH
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Showtime Cinemas
1420 Route 300 | facebook.com/TheLocalNTS
Find toys, pop-culture collectibles and comics. Cost: $5 (free for 12 and younger and anyone wearing a costume)
TUES 18
Cooking for a Cause
BEACON
7 p.m. Hudson Valley Eats
bit.ly/cooking-arnoff
Brian Arnoff, the chef behind Kitchen Sink and Meyers Olde Dutch in Beacon, will lead a virtual cooking demonstration for spring pea lasagna. The proceeds will benefit organizations that fight hunger in the Hudson Valley. The fee includes Newburgh Brewing Co. Cream Ale and the recipe and ingredients list. Cost: $50
THURS 20
Farmers’ Market Picnic
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | bit.ly/csfm-benefit
Enjoy the grounds of the art center with picnic fare from Fresh Company to support the nonprofit organization behind the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market. Cost: $85
SAT 22
Master Gardeners Plant Sale
CARMEL
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
845-278-6738 x 220
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Find annuals, perennials, native plants and shrubs, plus all the vegetables your garden needs, at this annual fundraiser.
SAT 22
Shredder Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon The Nest
44 Chestnut St.
coldspringlions.org/shredder
Bring your papers sans staples and have the materials securely and safely shredded at this event to benefit Cold Spring Lions Club programs.
SAT 22
Modern Makers Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive
hopsonthehudson.com
Check out work by more than 100 artisans and artists as well as food trucks and entertainment. Because of pandemic restrictions, only up to 500 people will be admitted to each of two sessions (10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m.). Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. Also SUN 23. Cost: $17 ($7 ages 6 to 16 and free under 5)
SUN 2
Empanada Wars
BEACON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Rocco Society
26 S. Chestnut St.
bit.ly/empanada-wars
This fundraiser for the Beacon Community Kitchen will feature Tommy Que Empanadas and EmpaNANI. Cost: $15
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 15
ArtQUAKE
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
David Provan curated this exhibit with 18 artists whose works are an optical illusion or spin, whirl, walk or move. Also SUN 16.
SAT 15
Drawing Within and Without
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Christina Di Marco’s workshop will kick off a series of eight, 1-day classes covering painting, silk screening, bookmaking, knitting and other crafts. Class will be held outside, weather permitting. Register online. Cost: $55
SAT 15
Sandbox | Schism
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Lukas Milanak’s interactive installation will explore the hidden world of nature, while John De Marco’s abstract landscapes will be on view in Gallery 2 and a group show will be in the Beacon Room. Through June 6.
SAT 15
Low Fidelity
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
loftsatbeacon.com
The exhibit will showcase photographs by Bobby Grossman of the New York City downtown scene from 1975 to 1983, with shots of David Bowie, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others. Through July 17.
THURS 20
Louise Bourgeois
BEACON
Noon. Dia Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Museum educators will discuss Bourgeois’ sculptures and smaller works in this webinar. Register online.
SAT 22
Paper Arts Workshop
PUTNAM VALLEY
Noon. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
In this first of two, 3-hour outdoor sessions, Christina Di Marco will teach bookbinding techniques based on Japanese paper art traditions. Also SUN 23. Cost: $60
SAT 22
Deborah Lecce | Holly Sumner
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Guardians of the Land is an exhibit of Lecce’s ceramic animals. Sumner’s show, Saints and Samurai, will feature her paintings on wood panels of microscopic life. Through June 20.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 15
Poetry Sculptors Poetry Circle
COLD SPRING
2:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Led by eighth-grader Rain Lee, this group for students ages 9 to 15 will read and share poems.
FRI 21
Ree-Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. University Settlement
700 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
Find gently used clothing, toys and gear for children at this annual sale to support recreation activities and improve play areas in local parks. Also SAT 22, SUN 23.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 15
Life Among the Lenape
FORT MONTGOMERY
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 690 Route 9W
845-446-2134 | parks.ny.gov
Learn about what life was like for local Native Americans and see demonstrations of skills they used.
SUN 16
The Inspired Garden Journal
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
In the first of two sessions via Zoom, participants will learn how to record and observe the natural world and track their gardening project’s progress. Cost: $65
MON 17
Medieval Masterpieces of the Cloisters
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Michael Norris, who spent two decades at the Met and Cloisters Museum, will lead a virtual tour of its collection. Register online.
WED 19
Navigating Freedom in the Mid-Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE
4:30 p.m.
Underground Railroad Consortium
urcnys.org/webinars
Peter Bunten of the Mid-Hudson Antislavery History Project will discuss how the Underground Railroad story played out in the Mid-Hudson Valley, and why the U.S. remains a space of danger for Black people.
WED 19
Scam-Proof Your Life
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn in this webinar about how to protect yourself from common scams including robocalls and ransomware. Register online.
THURS 20
The Decade That Will Decide the Climate Fight
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
845-463-4660
bit.ly/beacon-mckibben
Bill McKibben, climate activist, author and founder of 350.org, will discuss via Zoom actions we need to take immediately to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. Register online.
SUN 23
Searchers in Winter
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Owen Pataki, a Garrison native and author of Searchers in Winter: A Novel of Napoleon’s Empire, will discuss his book with his sister, Alison Pataki, who is also a bestselling author, via Crowdcast.
MUSIC
SAT 15
William Parker
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
onthestage.com/howland-cultural-center
The jazz musician will perform and speak with Cisco Bradley, author of Universal Tonality: The Life and Music of William Parker. The 24 in-person seats are sold-out but the show will be available by livestream. Cost: $20
SAT 22
Deni Bonet with Chris Flynn
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singer/songwriter and violinist will perform quirky, melodic and fun folk-rock for all ages on the lawn with Flynn, a guitarist and singer. Cost: $20 donation
SUN 23
Junction Trio
KATONAH
3 p.m. Caramoor
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
Violinist Stefan Jackiw will perform in a livestream with pianist Conrad Tao and cellist Jay Campbell. The program includes work by Shostakovich and Beethoven. Cost: $15 to $45
SUN 23
Cassatt String Quartet and Ursula Oppens
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
alivemusica.org
In this livestream, Oppens, a pianist, will perform with the quartet in an all-female program that includes Amy Beach’s Piano Quintet in F-sharp Minor and the online premiere of Blue and Green Music for string quartet by composer Victoria Bond.
Cost: $20 donation
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 15
The Freedom Project
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This project, presented in three parts, will pair contemporary and vintage plays. For Part 1, The Secret Secrets of Wonderland County, by John Pielmeier, can be viewed with His Honor, The Mayor, by Orson Welles. The performances will be available online until 8 p.m. on SUN 16. Cost: $15 ($10 students)
THURS 20
Literary Open Mic
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | donnaminkowitz.com
Listen or read from a written work for five minutes as Donna Minkowitz revives the program online.
CIVIC
MON 17
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 17
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 18
Budget and Trustee Vote
BEACON
6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | beaconk12.org
For district residents in Beacon Glenham Elementary
20 Chase Drive | beaconk12.org
For district residents in Fishkill and Wappinger
TUES 18
Budget and Trustee Vote
Cold Spring
7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Haldane
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
TUES 18
Budget and Trustee Vote
GARRISON
7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | gufs.org
WED 19
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org