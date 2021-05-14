The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 15

Funminster Dog Show

PATTERSON

Noon – 3 p.m. Rec Center | 65 Front St.

All friendly, leashed dogs are welcome to compete in any of eight categories, including Wiggly Butt, Largest Dog, Smallest Dog and Best Senior, during this third annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs. Register from noon to 1 p.m. for $20 per dog. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 10 and younger)

SUN 16

Toy and Collector Show

NEWBURGH

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Showtime Cinemas

1420 Route 300 | facebook.com/TheLocalNTS

Find toys, pop-culture collectibles and comics. Cost: $5 (free for 12 and younger and anyone wearing a costume)

TUES 18

Cooking for a Cause

BEACON

7 p.m. Hudson Valley Eats

bit.ly/cooking-arnoff

Brian Arnoff, the chef behind Kitchen Sink and Meyers Olde Dutch in Beacon, will lead a virtual cooking demonstration for spring pea lasagna. The proceeds will benefit organizations that fight hunger in the Hudson Valley. The fee includes Newburgh Brewing Co. Cream Ale and the recipe and ingredients list. Cost: $50

THURS 20

Farmers’ Market Picnic

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | bit.ly/csfm-benefit

Enjoy the grounds of the art center with picnic fare from Fresh Company to support the nonprofit organization behind the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market. Cost: $85

SAT 22

Master Gardeners Plant Sale

CARMEL

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

845-278-6738 x 220

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Find annuals, perennials, native plants and shrubs, plus all the vegetables your garden needs, at this annual fundraiser.

SAT 22

Shredder Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon The Nest

44 Chestnut St.

coldspringlions.org/shredder

Bring your papers sans staples and have the materials securely and safely shredded at this event to benefit Cold Spring Lions Club programs.

SAT 22

Modern Makers Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive

hopsonthehudson.com

Check out work by more than 100 artisans and artists as well as food trucks and entertainment. Because of pandemic restrictions, only up to 500 people will be admitted to each of two sessions (10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m.). Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. Also SUN 23. Cost: $17 ($7 ages 6 to 16 and free under 5)

SUN 2

Empanada Wars

BEACON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Rocco Society

26 S. Chestnut St.

bit.ly/empanada-wars

This fundraiser for the Beacon Community Kitchen will feature Tommy Que Empanadas and EmpaNANI. Cost: $15

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 15

ArtQUAKE

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

David Provan curated this exhibit with 18 artists whose works are an optical illusion or spin, whirl, walk or move. Also SUN 16.

SAT 15

Drawing Within and Without

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Christina Di Marco’s workshop will kick off a series of eight, 1-day classes covering painting, silk screening, bookmaking, knitting and other crafts. Class will be held outside, weather permitting. Register online. Cost: $55

SAT 15

Sandbox | Schism

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Lukas Milanak’s interactive installation will explore the hidden world of nature, while John De Marco’s abstract landscapes will be on view in Gallery 2 and a group show will be in the Beacon Room. Through June 6.

SAT 15

Low Fidelity

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

loftsatbeacon.com

The exhibit will showcase photographs by Bobby Grossman of the New York City downtown scene from 1975 to 1983, with shots of David Bowie, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others. Through July 17.

THURS 20

Louise Bourgeois

BEACON

Noon. Dia Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Museum educators will discuss Bourgeois’ sculptures and smaller works in this webinar. Register online.

SAT 22

Paper Arts Workshop

PUTNAM VALLEY

Noon. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

In this first of two, 3-hour outdoor sessions, Christina Di Marco will teach bookbinding techniques based on Japanese paper art traditions. Also SUN 23. Cost: $60

SAT 22

Deborah Lecce | Holly Sumner

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Guardians of the Land is an exhibit of Lecce’s ceramic animals. Sumner’s show, Saints and Samurai, will feature her paintings on wood panels of microscopic life. Through June 20.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 15

Poetry Sculptors Poetry Circle

COLD SPRING

2:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Led by eighth-grader Rain Lee, this group for students ages 9 to 15 will read and share poems.

FRI 21

Ree-Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. University Settlement

700 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

Find gently used clothing, toys and gear for children at this annual sale to support recreation activities and improve play areas in local parks. Also SAT 22, SUN 23.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 15

Life Among the Lenape

FORT MONTGOMERY

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 690 Route 9W

845-446-2134 | parks.ny.gov

Learn about what life was like for local Native Americans and see demonstrations of skills they used.

SUN 16

The Inspired Garden Journal

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

In the first of two sessions via Zoom, participants will learn how to record and observe the natural world and track their gardening project’s progress. Cost: $65

MON 17

Medieval Masterpieces of the Cloisters

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Michael Norris, who spent two decades at the Met and Cloisters Museum, will lead a virtual tour of its collection. Register online.

WED 19

Navigating Freedom in the Mid-Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE

4:30 p.m.

Underground Railroad Consortium

urcnys.org/webinars

Peter Bunten of the Mid-Hudson Antislavery History Project will discuss how the Underground Railroad story played out in the Mid-Hudson Valley, and why the U.S. remains a space of danger for Black people.

WED 19

Scam-Proof Your Life

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn in this webinar about how to protect yourself from common scams including robocalls and ransomware. Register online.

THURS 20

The Decade That Will Decide the Climate Fight

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

845-463-4660

bit.ly/beacon-mckibben

Bill McKibben, climate activist, author and founder of 350.org, will discuss via Zoom actions we need to take immediately to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. Register online.

SUN 23

Searchers in Winter

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Owen Pataki, a Garrison native and author of Searchers in Winter: A Novel of Napoleon’s Empire, will discuss his book with his sister, Alison Pataki, who is also a bestselling author, via Crowdcast.

MUSIC

SAT 15

William Parker

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

onthestage.com/howland-cultural-center

The jazz musician will perform and speak with Cisco Bradley, author of Universal Tonality: The Life and Music of William Parker. The 24 in-person seats are sold-out but the show will be available by livestream. Cost: $20

SAT 22

Deni Bonet with Chris Flynn

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singer/songwriter and violinist will perform quirky, melodic and fun folk-rock for all ages on the lawn with Flynn, a guitarist and singer. Cost: $20 donation





SUN 23

Junction Trio

KATONAH

3 p.m. Caramoor

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

Violinist Stefan Jackiw will perform in a livestream with pianist Conrad Tao and cellist Jay Campbell. The program includes work by Shostakovich and Beethoven. Cost: $15 to $45

SUN 23

Cassatt String Quartet and Ursula Oppens

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

alivemusica.org

In this livestream, Oppens, a pianist, will perform with the quartet in an all-female program that includes Amy Beach’s Piano Quintet in F-sharp Minor and the online premiere of Blue and Green Music for string quartet by composer Victoria Bond.

Cost: $20 donation

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 15

The Freedom Project

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This project, presented in three parts, will pair contemporary and vintage plays. For Part 1, The Secret Secrets of Wonderland County, by John Pielmeier, can be viewed with His Honor, The Mayor, by Orson Welles. The performances will be available online until 8 p.m. on SUN 16. Cost: $15 ($10 students)

THURS 20

Literary Open Mic

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | donnaminkowitz.com

Listen or read from a written work for five minutes as Donna Minkowitz revives the program online.

CIVIC

MON 17

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 17

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 18

Budget and Trustee Vote

BEACON

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | beaconk12.org

For district residents in Beacon Glenham Elementary

20 Chase Drive | beaconk12.org

For district residents in Fishkill and Wappinger

TUES 18

Budget and Trustee Vote

Cold Spring

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Haldane

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

TUES 18

Budget and Trustee Vote

GARRISON

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | gufs.org

WED 19

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org