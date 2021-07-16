Cold Spring To Allow LLC Owners

Second public hearing set for short-term rentals
The Cold Spring Village Board at its Tuesday (July 13) meeting scheduled a second, and likely final, public hearing on the proposed law to regulate short-term rentals (STRs) in Cold Spring. The hearing will be held at Village Hall on July 29 at 6:30 p.m.
The board also approved a revision to the draft law, allowing limited liability companies (LLCs) to operate a STR if one of the principals in the LLC resides in the building. Previously, the law totally prohibited an LLC to operate a short-term rental.
Once adopted, the law will become Chapter 100 of the village code, which is currently undergoing an extensive update.
After a protracted discussion, the Village Board came to an agreement with Al Zgolinski and Sean Conaway, chair and vice-chair of the Historic District Review Board, on a number of updates to the 1976 depiction of the Cold Spring Historic District, using detailed mapping provided by Putnam County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) office.
The new map will include street addresses, making it easier for residents to pinpoint their properties, and will exclude from the historic district a small number of properties that, in part, lie outside its boundary.
Discussion of the Community Stakeholder Group, to be established as part of the review of the Cold Spring Police Department, was tabled as the meeting neared two and a half hours in duration.
In other business …
- In her preliminary financial summary of the fiscal year that ended May 31, village accountant Michelle Ascolillo reported that revenues for the general fund, which supports most village operations, are expected to exceed expenses by about $300,000. The EFP Group will conduct its independent external audit beginning in early August. Ascolillo also said about 90 percent of the tax levy has been collected, a payment level comparable to recent years. Residents have until the end of January to pay their village taxes before unpaid accounts are sent to Putnam County.
- The Cold Spring Police Department answered 55 calls for service in June. Officers also issued 63 parking tickets and eight traffic violations. There were no arrests.
- Among the Cold Spring Fire Co.’s 21 calls last month were four incidents on the Hudson River, two motor vehicle accidents, two incidents at Breakneck Ridge, two power line fires, one elevator rescue, one electrical hazard and two assists to paramedics. Mayor Dave Merandy congratulated CSFC member Travis Fyfe for having successfully completed his firefighter training.
- The board denied a request by the owner of 9 Main St. to install pavers on village-owned property there, saying it preferred that the plot remain “green.”
- The Recreation Commission held a walkthrough with organizers of the Putnam Food and Wine Festival, scheduled for Aug. 7 and 8 at Mayor’s Park. The commission and the Philipstown Recreation Department are planning a “fun softball tournament” at the park on Sept 11 and 12, and 18 and 19. They also are considering setting up times at the park when pickup sports such as basketball and frisbee can be played.
- Matt Kroog, superintendent of water and wastewater, reported that the update of emergency action plans for Cold Spring’s dams is now complete.
- The Highway Department processed 64.7 tons of trash and 19.9 tons of recyclables last month. The department is looking to fill two vacancies as a result of recent resignations.