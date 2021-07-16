Cold Spring To Allow LLC Owners

Second public hearing set for short-term rentals

The Cold Spring Village Board at its Tuesday (July 13) meeting scheduled a second, and likely final, public hearing on the proposed law to regulate short-term rentals (STRs) in Cold Spring. The hearing will be held at Village Hall on July 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The board also approved a revision to the draft law, allowing limited liability companies (LLCs) to operate a STR if one of the principals in the LLC resides in the building. Previously, the law totally prohibited an LLC to operate a short-term rental.

Once adopted, the law will become Chapter 100 of the village code, which is currently undergoing an extensive update.

After a protracted discussion, the Village Board came to an agreement with Al Zgolinski and Sean Conaway, chair and vice-chair of the Historic District Review Board, on a number of updates to the 1976 depiction of the Cold Spring Historic District, using detailed mapping provided by Putnam County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) office.

The new map will include street addresses, making it easier for residents to pinpoint their properties, and will exclude from the historic district a small number of properties that, in part, lie outside its boundary.

Discussion of the Community Stakeholder Group, to be established as part of the review of the Cold Spring Police Department, was tabled as the meeting neared two and a half hours in duration.

In other business …