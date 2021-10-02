State to Fund Climate Justice Fellowships

Will devote $6 million for 150, three-year positions

New York State plans to spend $6 million to fund 150 three-year Climate Justice Fellowships for residents from historically disadvantaged communities or other underrepresented populations.

The program, administered by the Energy Research and Development Authority, is seeking applications from employers to support the development, training and mentoring of full-time fellows in disadvantaged neighborhoods, which includes parts of Beacon and Newburgh (see on.ny.gov/2XC4R21), or those who are low-income, disabled, homeless, formerly incarcerated, veterans and/or Native Americans, among other categories.

Applications are due by Oct. 28. See bit.ly/CJFellowship.