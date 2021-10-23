Law Requires 24-Hour Info

Revision to Open Meetings Law

Gov. Kathy Hochul enacted a law on Tuesday (Oct. 19) that requires local, county and the state government to make any documents that will be discussed at open meetings available online or by request at least 24 hours in advance.

The statute, a revision to the Open Meetings Law, passed unanimously earlier this year in the state Senate and Assembly.

The previous law only required legislatures to make documents such as proposed rules, regulations, resolutions, policies or amendments available before meetings “as determined by the agency or department,” which sometimes meant no notice.

