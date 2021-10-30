Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Marathon zoning produces marathon discussions

The discussion over updates to Chapter 134 of the Cold Spring Village Code, which deals with zoning, continued at a public hearing on Oct. 21.

Much of the debate has centered on how the nearly 12-acre former Marathon Battery Co. property on Kemble Avenue, zoned Light Industry, should be reclassified to accommodate development.

After another lengthy hearing on Tuesday (Oct. 26), it appears the board has narrowed the options to two variations of Mixed Use — designated MU1 and PMU2.

A sticking point has been whether any preliminary concept drawings for a proposed development should be submitted first to the Planning Board or the Village Board.

Village attorney John Furst and planner Ted Fink are expected to make their recommendation at a public hearing scheduled for Thursday (Nov. 4).

In other business…